Deputy Secretary-General, at India-UN Development Partnership Fund Event, Applauds South-South Cooperation, Projects’ Positive Impact on Vulnerable Communities

Following is UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s message to the event “India-United Nations Development Partnership Fund — 6 Years of Collaborative Partnership”, in New York today:

Today, we gather on a momentous occasion to celebrate the sixth anniversary of the India-United Nations Development Partnership Fund. This occasion compels us to contemplate the tremendous obstacles we face in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the vital role that South-South cooperation can play in overcoming these challenges.

As we approach the halfway mark in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, recent crises have undeniably set back decades of hard-earned development gains. The need for urgent and decisive action has never been more pressing.

In September, world leaders embraced a political declaration at the SDG Summit that stands as a testament to our shared commitment to the SDGs as our collective aspiration for a brighter future. The political declaration delivered strong support for a rescue plan for the SDGs in the second half of implementation.

This rescue plan includes prioritizing policies and investments that have transformative multiplier effects across the goals, as well as securing a massive surge in SDG financing for developing countries. Rescuing the SDGs also requires innovative and collaborative solutions that transcend geographical boundaries and economic disparities, while addressing each country’s national development priorities.

The India-UN Development Partnership Fund exemplifies this global commitment. India has long been a champion of South-South cooperation and the global pursuit of the SDGs, bringing to life its philosophy of “vasudhaiva kutumbakam” — the world as one interconnected family.

South-South cooperation not only distinguishes the India-UN Partnership Fund, but also demonstrates the remarkable achievements that countries and the UN can accomplish when working together with developing nations across multiple SDGs.

In just six years, this Fund has supported 76 development projects, collaborating with 54 developing countries through 12 United Nations entities and the able facilitation of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation. With its diverse portfolio, the Fund has achieved significant milestones, making a positive difference in the most vulnerable communities.

For example, in Haiti, the installation of solar water-pumping systems in Aquin and Baconnois Plain has not only enhanced agricultural irrigation, but also fortified communities’ resilience to climate change. In [the Republic of] Moldova, the Fund strengthened national statistical systems, enabling countries to effectively harness various data sources, track demographic shifts and strengthen their capacity to manage humanitarian crises. And in Zimbabwe, the Fund provided drought-resilient seeds, technical training, and post-harvest support to smallholder farmers in Hwange and Chiredzi.

As we celebrate these achievements and this anniversary, let us extend our heartfelt appreciation to India for its unwavering commitment and contributions through the Fund. Additionally, let us acknowledge the power of South-South cooperation in addressing the shared challenges our world faces. I invite potential partners to join us in this endeavour, contribute insights and resources, and strengthen our collective efforts to advance the SDGs through impactful partnerships.

As we reflect on the achievements of the past six years, let us look towards the future with renewed purpose and determination. The India-UN Development Partnership Fund stands as a testament to the extraordinary accomplishments that nations can achieve when they unite, surpassing borders and differences, to create a sustainable, equitable and just world.

Let’s continue to work together with renewed vigour and solidarity, channelling our collective efforts towards a sustainable and equitable future for all.