‘We Must Stay the Course to Support, Partner with Chad to Build Prosperous, Peaceful Future’, Deputy Secretary-General Tells General Assembly Event

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks at the United Nations General Assembly high-level side event on Chad titled “The journey towards constitutional order in Chad: Invitation to a meeting of exchange and reinforcement of partnerships”, in New York today:

We gather at an important moment for Chad, its partners, its supporters and the whole region. The transition is approaching its last mile — the final sprint — after covering a vast amount of ground through challenging terrain.

Our meeting provides a crucial opportunity to take stock, exchange honest views, hear from the authorities about their needs and priorities, and marshal our full resources to meet the expectations of the Chadian people.

The stakes are high. Regional pressures are immense — Chad has opened its arms to hundreds of thousands of people that are fleeing violence in Sudan, on top of an existing refugee and displaced population.

I witnessed this remarkable generosity and hospitality firsthand when I visited Adré and Farchana in eastern Chad. But, I have also seen the immense pressure this has put on the limited resources of Chadians, who have been doubly impacted by the crisis in neighbouring country in Sudan.

Global pressures are high — the General Assembly, our global town hall for our global village, is convening to reinvigorate the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, but this is amid heightened geopolitical divisions, growing military expenditure and a never-ending war on nature.

In the face of these crises, it is easy to fall into a survival instinct and take a short-term approach — reacting to events rather than responding and engaging with them.

Through this transition, Chad is charting a different way forward — a more demanding one that should continue to be underpinned by inclusivity for the prosperity of both current and future generations.

The United Nations stands with Chad every step of the way in navigating its path to a prosperous, inclusive future. Guided by the needs and priorities of Chad articulated in the new Cooperation Framework, which officially begins in January next year, the United Nations is dedicated to the realization of Agenda 2063 and the 2030 Agenda.

We are also committed to accompanying and supporting Chad in its transition. Today’s joint event is symbolic of our unwavering engagement. However, it is pertinent to note that a large part of the transition has been undertaken by Chad.

The Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Central Africa — Abdou Abarry — has been working diligently with other regional actors, including the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), to support an inclusive, peaceful and timely return to constitutional order.

Our support also means a commitment to advance the Doha Peace agreement, including disarmament, demobilization and reintegration, and to help the Government’s commendable efforts to rid its territory of land mines.

It means accompanying national efforts to strengthen social cohesion, pursue the SDGs, provide humanitarian support and promote human rights.

Chad needs our full and unwavering support in a region of turmoil, humanitarian crises and a rapidly changing climate.

I thank and commend partners who have stood by and supported Chad. But, as Chad embarks on the last — and most challenging — mile of the transition, we need to stay the course to support and partner with Chad to build a prosperous and peaceful future that leaves no one behind.