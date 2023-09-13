‘Let Us Collectively Resolve to Build Bridges of Unity, Peace’ That Can Span Nations, Cultures, Says Deputy Secretary-General at Ceremonial Tea Offering

Following is UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s message on the occasion of the Ceremonial Tea Offering for Peace, in New York today:

Thank you for gathering here today for this Ceremonial Tea Offering for Peace. And thank you to the Permanent Mission of Japan and the Urasenke for hosting this event. It is a privilege to be part of this meaningful gathering to mark the occasion of the International Day of Peace.

Today, we would also like to express our sincere appreciation and admiration for an exceptional individual who has devoted his life to the cause of peace.

Genshitsu Sen, has dedicated himself to promoting peace through the art of tea, having himself experienced the horrors of war during the Second World War. He has made extraordinary contributions to the United Nations, serving as President of the UN Association of Japan, and also as Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and Japan-UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Government of Japan.

Dr. Sen’s advocacy for chado or the “way of tea” as a means of building heart-to-heart connections among people is a testament to his commitment to fostering peace. In today’s world, which is marked by increasing divisions and conflicts, the importance of speaking up for peace cannot be overstated.

Mutual respect and effective communication are needed more than ever. Dr. Sen’s teachings and the principles of chado can guide us towards mutual understanding and collaboration, transcending boundaries and differences.

The concept of chado also underscores the values of humility, of peace and of dignity. These principles should serve as a reminder that, regardless of our positions or backgrounds, we can all aspire to cultivate peace and harmony.

As we gather here today, let us pay tribute to Dr. Sen’s efforts and reflect on the enduring wisdom of chado and let us take away the wisdom.

In a world yearning for unity and cooperation, let us draw inspiration from the simple act of sharing tea. Let us collectively resolve to build bridges of unity and peace that can span nations and cultures across our human family.