Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries: 5th & 6th Meetings (AM & PM)

Statements

MOUNIR BEN REJIBA, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of Tunisia , said that crises of food and energy, heavy indebtedness and diminishing sources of financing have created a state of uncertainty that has been further exacerbated by geopolitical tensions. Africa has been impacted the most, he pointed out, also stressing that irregular immigration poses a “staggering” challenge that must be addressed within the framework of fraternity and friendliness between Tunisia and its neighbours. For its part, he said that his country is working towards economic growth, mobilizing local resources and engaging in South-South and triangular cooperation. However, inequality is on the rise between least developed countries and the rest of the world, poverty continues to expand and the “spectre of hunger has been hung around the necks of millions”, he pointed out, stating that these realities compromise efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Against that backdrop, he said that, while the Doha Programme of Action represents a new generation of international commitments, most important is ensuring the implementation of pledges made.

FRANCISCO ANDRÉ ( Portugal ), aligning himself with the European Union, reaffirmed his country’s long-term commitment to priority partner countries that are either least developed or small island developing States, to whom 60 and 40 per cent of its official development assistance (ODA) is allocated, respectively. Underscoring the importance of strengthening least developed countries’ participation in global value chains and promoting open and fair trade rules, he said it is also crucial to invest in training a skilled workforce capable of driving economic growth. Noting Portugal’s contributions to the construction and renovation of schools, the establishment of teacher-training programmes and the strengthening of national health systems in those countries, he also drew attention to the “Lusophone Compact” (Compacto Lusófono), a joint initiative with the African Development Bank (AfDB), which aims to accelerate sustainable and inclusive private sector growth in African Portuguese-speaking least developed countries. Generating investment is essential, he said, adding that the private sector is a key player in developing innovative financial instruments and helping to create jobs. Portugal is also stimulating investment in the digital, green and blue sectors of least developed countries, he added.

JOHANNA SUMUVUORI, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland , said her country holds a strong focus on development funding, allocating one third of its financing to least developed countries. In October 2021, the country hosted the first least developed countries future forum to further the sustainable development of those States, and will fund five more in the future, with the first scheduled for the end of 2023. It is crucial to move towards climate-resilient pathways, but even if the international community were to stop all emissions today, the need for resilience would grow rapidly. Therefore, she stressed, adaptation to climate change is indispensable. Citing innovation and digitalization as key catalysts for green transition, she noted that connectivity gaps are wide, as only one third of the least developed countries’ population is online; the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has established two global innovation hubs in Helsinki. She further noted the importance of addressing gender equality, as climate change has gender consequences, calling for attention to norms and stereotypes, including the issues faced by women with disabilities, minorities and internally displaced persons.

MARIIN RATNIK, Vice-Minister for Economic and Development Affairs of Estonia , noting that the Russian Federation’s unprovoked war in Ukraine has destabilized the prices of food and fuel, said that her country provides assistance through the World Food Programme (WFP) in Yemen, Syria, South Sudan and Afghanistan. She also welcomed efforts that have led to the export of millions of metric tons of grain, including the European Union’s Solidarity Lanes and the Black Sea Grain Initiative. She went on to recall that Estonia “started from zero” when it gained independence, noting its long journey of economic reform that has led it to today. She also spotlighted national efforts to digitalize Government services — 99 per cent of which are currently conducted online — which saves Estonia 2 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) every year. Further, this digital transformation has allowed Estonia to achieve greater transparency, efficiency and access to public services. While adding that there is no “one-size-fits-all” approach, she said her country is ready to share best practices to support its partners’ digital transformation, including those relating to e-governance, quality education, innovation and private-sector capacity-building.

NAME TO COME ( Greece ), noting the challenging circumstances posed by geopolitical tensions, climate crisis and food insecurity, called for renewed commitment to sustainable recovery. Human development in least developed countries is crucial and hence a European Union priority. Stressing the importance of a tailored approach to blended finance and investment, he said, it must consider the vulnerabilities of those countries. Capacity-building to develop pipelines of bankable projects is just as necessary. Noting that most least developed countries are agricultural economies, and therefore extremely vulnerable to climate change, he said it is essential to support the resilience of their agricultural systems. Expressing support for a multidimensional vulnerability index, he said that is essential for a structural transformation. The Union and its member States remain the biggest contributors of ODA to least developed countries, he added, also calling for international tax cooperation.

TRAIAN LAURENTIU HRISTEA, Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies of Romania , said the Doha Programme of Action provides a blueprint for least developed countries to overcome the impact of interlocking crises. Similarly, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development remains the road map for the international community, and it is important to accelerate its implementation, turning crises into opportunity to build momentum towards leaving no one behind. His country works to ensure predictable development and humanitarian funding, including through allocation of a minimum 10 per cent of the annual development plan to humanitarian assistance, having exceeded that threshold in 2021. The Russian Federation’s war of aggression in Ukraine is a problem that transcends regional security, and Romania acted in full solidarity, with investments in food and infrastructure, with more than 3.5 million refugees having transited the country. He noted his country also facilitated the transport of approximately 13 million tons of Ukrainian grain to Africa, 60 per cent of what has been transported by the European Union, and will increase the yearly funding allocation to 17 per cent of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ ODA for Africa from 2022 to 2025.

JEAN-CLAUDE GAKOSSO, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Congo , observed that the world is gripped by increasing hunger, poverty, malnutrition, inequality, insecurity, environmental degradation and climate change. Expressing concern that 1 in 3 people living in least developed countries continue to struggle in abject poverty, he stressed that two realities must guide efforts to address these challenges: first, that “we cannot meet today’s needs with yesterday’s resources”, and second, that the world is changing at “break-neck” speed. A genuine response to the issues least developed countries are facing relies on better synergies to implement the Doha Programme of Action, increased South-South cooperation and a reconfiguration of the means by which multilateral and bilateral partnerships are established. Adding that these initiatives will be in vain if priorities are not clearly defined in development plans and policies, he stressed that, while development is the “major challenge of our age”, it can be achieved with sufficient political will.

NAME TO COME ( Comoros ), hoping that the Doha Programme of Action will usher in a new era of engagement between least developed countries and their development partners, welcomed its commitment to invest in human capital and eliminate poverty. Gender equality, the empowerment of women, girls and youth, and structural transformation are crucial to stimulate economic growth and reduce inequality. Noting that his country is chairing the African Union in 2023, he voiced support for combating illicit financial flows. Also calling for international measures to support countries that have graduated to make sure their graduation is sustainable and irreversible, he said other priority areas include blue economy resilience, climate change adaptation and infrastructure development. Underscoring the importance of adequate financing, he said that peer-review mechanisms must ensure national ownership of development processes. Commending Qatar for its solidarity with least developed countries, he highlighted its $60 million contribution to the implementation of the Doha Programme of Action and called on all partners to mobilize additional resources.

THARAKA BALASOORIYA, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka , noted that, while his country is not a member of the least developed country category, it has been closely assorted with the Conference since 1981 and it is the ideal forum for action. Citing the country’s history of private lenders exploiting borrowers, trapping them in a cycle of dependence, he noted that, following independence 75 years ago, Sri Lanka had to depend on international donor to advance towards prosperity. Once they had achieved some economic stability, they could no longer benefit from concessionary loans. Sri Lanka then had to reach for international financial markets and borrow at excessive rates — at 8 per cent interest — a recipe for disaster. He noted it is ironic that those who advocate for reform do not fulfil their own international obligations under the Paris Agreement on climate change. Borrowers who have broken the vicious borrowing cycle have done so through cooperation with like-minded groups. Those caught in a debt trap must advocate individually and collectively. While the international financial architecture order needs an overhaul, “let us not be blind”, he stressed. Sri Lanka itself needs reforms to escape corruption and red tape, but they must be executed in a manner that is palatable for its people. Once a least developed country has graduated or is graduating, the international community must ensure it is sustainable and irreversible.

