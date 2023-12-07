New Permanent Representative of Rwanda Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the United Nations, Ernest Rwamucyo, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Rwamucyo served as his country’s Ambassador to Japan, with concurrent accreditation to Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand, beginning in 2020. He was Rwanda’s High Commissioner to India, with concurrent accreditation to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, from 2013 to 2020. From 2010 to 2013, he also served as his country’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and its non-resident Ambassador to Ireland.

He also held several positions at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in New York, including Policy Adviser, Millennium Development Goals, from 2007 to 2010, and Director of Strategic Planning and Poverty Reduction Monitoring at the Ministry of Finance, from 2004 to 2006.

Between 2006 and 2007, he was Director General for Economic Development Planning at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning of Rwanda. He served as Head of Economic Planning at the Rwandese Patriotic Front Secretariat, from 2002 to 2004, as well as Assistant Lecturer at the National University of Rwanda, Department of Economics, Social Sciences and Management, in Butare, Rwanda, from 2001 to 2002.

Mr. Rwamucyo received his master’s in international development from Cornell University in New York, United States in 2001, as well as his bachelor’s in public administration from the National University of Rwanda, Butare, Rwanda, in 1999.