New Permanent Representative of Denmark Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Denmark to the United Nations, Christina Markus Lassen, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to her appointment, Ms. Lassen served as Ambassador of Denmark to the United States in Washington, D.C., beginning in 2022. Between 2019 and 2022, she was Political Director and Under-Secretary for Foreign Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As well, she served as Ambassador, Head of the European Union Delegation to Lebanon from 2015 to 2019, and as Ambassador to Syria and Jordan concurrently from 2009 to 2012.

Ms. Lassen has held various positions at her country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Director for Stabilization and Security Policy from 2014 to 2015, Director for Public Diplomacy and Communication from 2013 to 2014, and Head of the Executive Secretariat from 2005 to 2009.

From 2004 to 2005, she served as Special Adviser at the Prime Minister’s Office. Prior to that, she was First Secretary in the Political Department at her country’s Embassy in Washington, D.C., from 2000 to 2004. She began her career as Head of Section in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 1997 to 2000.

She holds both a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science in international relations and business from the Copenhagen Business School, Denmark.