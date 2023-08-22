New Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan to the United Nations, Ulugbek Lapasov, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Lapasov was his country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, beginning in 2018. He also served as First Secretary and Counsellor there from 2014 to 2018.

From 2012 to 2014 he worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Attaché and Third Secretary, as well as Head of Division in the Department for Cooperation with Europe and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). He also served as Referent and Attaché in that Department from 2006 to 2008.

Between 2008 and 2012, Mr. Lapasov was Attaché and Third Secretary in his country’s embassy in France and was part of its Permanent Delegation to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

He attended the University of World Economy and Diplomacy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from 2000 to 2005 and the Université Jean Moulin in Lyon, France, from 2005 to 2006.

Fluent in English, French and Russian, Mr. Lapasov is married and has four children.