New Permanent Representative of Botswana Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Botswana to the United Nations, Gladys Mokhawa, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to her appointment, Ms. Mokhawa was Permanent Secretary of her country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a position that she assumed in April 2021, having previously served as Deputy Permanent Secretary for Bilateral Diplomacy from April 2020 to April 2021.

She was Head of Department, Political and Administrative Studies, at the University of Botswana from April 2019 to April 2020.

She holds a PhD in international relations from the University of Saint Andrews in the United Kingdom, as well as a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in social sciences, political science and public administration, both from the University of Botswana.

She was born on 9 June 1977 in Moshupa, Botswana.