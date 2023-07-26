New Permanent Representative of Australia Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Australia to the United Nations, James Martin Larsen, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Larsen was Deputy Secretary for Environment at the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, beginning in 2021. He also served as Climate Coordinator/Deputy Secretary at the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet in 2021, as well.

From 2017 to 2020, he was Chief Legal Officer at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, following his posting as Ambassador to Türkiye between 2014 and 2017. He served as Principal Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, from 2012 to 2013.

Mr. Larsen was also Ambassador for People Smuggling Issues at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade from 2010 to 2012, as well as Ambassador to Israel from 2006 to 2010. From 2004 to 2006, he served as Assistant Secretary and Legal Adviser in the Legal Branch at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Between 2001 and 2004, he was Counsellor at the Australian Embassy in Brussels, and Second Secretary at the Australian Embassy in Bangkok, from 1994 to 1997.

Born in March 1965, Mr. Larsen holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Melbourne.