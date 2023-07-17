New Permanent Representative of Cabo Verde Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Cabo Verde to the United Nations, Tania Serafim Yvonne Romualdo, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to her appointment, Ms. Romualdo served as National Director for Foreign Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Regional Integration, from January 2022. From 2015 to 2021, she was her country’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China.

She also served as the non-resident Ambassador to Japan from 2019 to 2021. Between 2011 to 2015, she held the position of Director of the Office of the President of the Republic and Chancellor for Honorary Orders, Titles and Decorations.

From 2009 to 2011, she was Director-General for State Protocol, and from 2007 to 2009, she served as the Climate Change Focal Point of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation. She served as Chief of Staff of the Executive Secretary and Counselor for Portuguese Language, Education and Culture at the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries, in Lisbon, from 2004 to 2007.

Her diplomatic service included missions in Portugal from 2000-2004, as well as in Belgium from 1998 to 2000, during which she also served concurrently with the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States and European Union development cooperation in Brussels.

Ms. Romualdo holds a degree in international political and cultural relations from the University of Minho in Braga, Portugal.