New Permanent Representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the United Nations, Zlatko Lagumdžija, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Lagumdžija served between 1992 and 2015 as Minister for Foreign Affairs in the institutions of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina (until 1995) and Bosnia and Herzegovina. He also served as Chairman and Deputy Chairman/Prime Minister of the Council of Ministers twice and was elected as a Deputy in six convocations of the House of Representatives of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mr. Lagumdžija is concurrently a professor at the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Economics in Sarajevo, where he founded and still heads the Department of Management and Information Technology and the Management and Information Technology Center. He is a member of several associations and boards, including the World Academy of Sciences and Arts, International Board of Directors of Nizami Ganjavi International Centers and the Board of Directors of the World Association for Artificial Intelligence, among others.

Mr. Lagumdžija has served as a visiting professor at various universities in Europe, United States and Asia, focusing on leadership in the time of sustainable development and artificial intelligence.

Born in 1955, Mr. Lagumdžija received a Bachelor of Science in 1977, a Master of Science in 1980 and a doctorate in 1988 in informatics and computer science at the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.