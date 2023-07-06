New Permanent Representative of Lesotho Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Lesotho to the United Nations, Matete Nena, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Nena served in his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations as the Director of the Asia and Pacific Realm since 2011. He has also served the Ministry in several other capacities, including as Minister Counsellor from 2010 to 2011; Counsellor of the High Commission of Lesotho in London from 2007 to 2009; and as First Secretary in his country’s embassy in Addis Ababa from 2003 to 2007. Mr. Nena first joined the Ministry in 1999 as an Assistant Administrative Officer.

In 2019, he was Chief Coordinator of the National Emergency Command Centre for COVID-19. Prior to that, from 2018 to 2019, he was appointed a member of his Government’s technical team on reforms.

Born in 1978, Mr. Nena holds a Bachelor of Arts in public administration and political science from the National University of Lesotho in Lesotho.