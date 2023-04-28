New Permanent Representative of Burkina Faso Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Burkina Faso to the United Nations, Oumarou Ganou, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Ganou served as his country’s Ambassador Deputy Permanent Representative to Brussels, beginning in 2019, and as Chargé d'Affaires since 2022. From 2018 to 2019, he held several positions in Burkina Faso’s Ministry of African Integration, including Director General of African Integration, Burkina Faso citizens abroad and Acting Permanent Secretary. He also served as Acting Director-General for Regional Cooperation in the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in 2018.

Between 2011 and 2018, he was Head and Director of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) National Unit in the Office of the Deputy Minister in Charge of Regional Cooperation and Burkina Faso citizens abroad. As well, from 2011 to 2019, he was a member of the National Monitoring Committee of the Regional Economic Programme and the Community Development Programme.

From 2006 to 2011, Mr. Ganou held the position of Second Counsellor in the Embassy of Burkina Faso in Nigeria. Between 2005 and 2006, he was Acting Director of Integration Promotion for his country, as well as a member of the Steering Committee of the Volta Basin Water Governance Improvement Project between Ghana and Burkina Faso.

Mr. Ganou received a diploma in advanced studies in economics from the Interuniversity Postgraduate Programme at the University of Ouagadougou in 1999 and a diploma from the Lycée Provincial de Koudougou in 1993.