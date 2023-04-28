New Permanent Representative of Algeria Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Algeria to the United Nations, Amar Bendjama, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Bendjama served as Ambassador and Counsellor at the office of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, beginning in 2017, after having been Ambassador to France from 2013 and 2017. In 2010, he served concurrently as Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as Chief of Delegation to the European Union and Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

From 2005 to 2009, he was Ambassador and Counsellor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in charge of Euro-Mediterranean issues. Between 2001 and 2005, he served as Ambassador to Japan, and as Secretary-General of Algeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 1996 to 2000. From 1994 to 1995, he was Ambassador to the United Kingdom and from 1992 to 1994, Ambassador to Ethiopia, as well as Algeria’s representative to the African Unity Organization.

Mr. Bendjama also served as Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York from 1989 to 1991 and as Deputy Director of the Socialist Countries of Europe from 1984 to 1989. Joining his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1975, he served as Chief of official visits from 1977 to 1979 and as First Secretary at his country’s embassy in the Russian Federation from 1980 to 1984.

Mr. Bendjama holds a diploma from the National School of Administration, Algiers.

He is married with two children.