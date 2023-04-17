New Permanent Representative of United Republic of Tanzania Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of the United Republic of Tanzania to the United Nations, Hussein A. Kattanga, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Kattanga served as Chief Secretary to his Government, as well as Secretary to the Cabinet and Secretary to the National Security Council, from 2021.

From 2020 to 2021, he was the United Republic of Tanzania’s Ambassador to Japan, with concurrent accreditation to Australia, Papua New Guinea and New Zealand. Between 2012 to 2019 he held the position of Chief Court Administrator and CEO of the Judiciary, as well as Permanent Secretary to various ministries in his Government.

Mr. Kattanga holds a postgraduate diploma in finance from the Institute of Finance management in Dar es Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania, and a Master of Science in finance from Strathclyde University, Glasgow, United Kingdom.