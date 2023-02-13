New Permanent Representative of Ethiopia Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the United Nations, Tesfaye Yilma Sabo, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Sabo served as State Minister for Foreign Affairs from June to December 2022. From 2018 to 2022, he served as Ethiopia’s Permanent Representative to the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

Having joined the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia in 1992, he has held several other positions within the Ministry, including Director-General for European Affairs from 2017 to 2018; Chief of Cabinet from 2016 to 2017; Director-General for European and American Affairs from 2007 to 2010; and Division Head for the African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and Southern Africa region from 2001 to 2007.

Mr. Sabo has also served in Ethiopian embassies abroad, holding the position of Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission at his country’s embassies in Cairo, London, Washington, D.C., and Beijing. Promoted to the rank of Ambassador in October 2010, he has served in the Ethiopian civil service for 35 years.

Born in 1961, Mr. Sabo holds a master’s degree in development studies from the London South Bank University, United Kingdom, and a bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations from the Addis Ababa University.