New Permanent Representative of Cambodia Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Cambodia to the United Nations, Sophea Eat, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to her appointment, Ms. Eat was Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Leader of Cambodia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Senior Officials Meeting, beginning in 2020.

Beginning her career in 1985 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, she served as Secretary of State in charge of Asia-Pacific Affairs (2018-2020); Under Secretary of State in charge of East, South and Central Asia and Oceania (2017-2018); and Under Secretary of State in charge of Africa, Middle East Affairs and Planning (2012-2014).

Ms. Eat’s other positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs included Under Secretary of State and Chief of the Cabinet of the Minister of Foreign Affairs (2004-2012); Central Europe Bureau Chief, Europe Department, East Asia Bureau Chief, Asia-Pacific Department and Deputy Director for East Asia and the Pacific, Asia II Department (1997-2003); East Asia Deputy Bureau Chief, Economic and Cultural Cooperation Department (1991-1994); and Official of the Information Bureau in 1985.

She served as her country’s ambassador to Thailand from 2014 to 2017 and from 1994 to 1997 she was the Second Secretary at the Embassy in New Delhi, India.

She received her Bachelor of Arts in English from Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, India, a post graduate diploma in international law and diplomacy from the Indian Academy of International Law and Diplomacy, also in New Delhi and a Master of Public Policy and Administration from Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia.

Married with two daughters, she is fluent in Khmer and English.