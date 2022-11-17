Activities of Secretary-General in Algeria, 1-2 November

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Algeria from New York on Tuesday morning, 1 November, to attend the Summit of the League of Arab States. At the airport in Algiers, he was received by Ramtane Lamamra, the country’s Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Shortly after his arrival, he had bilateral meetings with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and also with the President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Mr. Guterres then attended and addressed the opening session of the Summit of the League of Arab States. In his remarks, the Secretary-General said that our world faces great trials and tests. He noted that geopolitical divides are growing, inequalities and injustices are deepening and stressed that cooperation is the only way forward.

The Secretary-General emphasized that regional organizations like the League of Arab States have a vital role to play in today’s world, and that we must work together to advance the values based on which the United Nations was born — peace, sustainable development and human rights.

On the ongoing suffering in Palestine, the Secretary-General said that the United Nations’ position is clear: peace must advance — the occupation must end. He added that our shared goal remains two States — Israel and Palestine — living side by side in peace and security, with Al-Quds/Jerusalem as the capital of both States.

The Secretary-General also noted that developing countries everywhere need justice, which means greater support. He said that he was pushing for a Sustainable Development Goals stimulus — led by the Group of 20 — to boost investment in sustainable development for emerging economies, to increase liquidity and to speed up debt relief and restructure debt comprehensively, effectively and fairly. (See Press Release SG/SM/21563.)

The Secretary-General emphasized that the unity of the Arab world is the raison d'être of the League of Arab States and that at this time of growing geopolitical divides, unity has never been more essential.

The Secretary-General also met with the President of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

He returned to New York on Wednesday afternoon, 2 November.