Secretary-General Welcomes Outcome Document for Biological Weapons Convention’s Ninth Review Conference, Saying It ‘Offers a Glimmer of Hope’

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the adoption of the final outcome document of the ninth Review Conference of the States Parties to the Biological Weapons Convention, which offers a glimmer of hope in an overall bleak international security environment.

He congratulates the Convention’s States parties on their achievement and expresses appreciation for their constructive engagement towards the outcome document. He commends the steps States parties have taken to strengthen the Convention, including through bolstering the intersessional programme of work, which can provide a basis to agree on measures to reduce the risks of the deliberate use of biological weapons.

He also welcomes the efforts of States parties to fortify the institutional framework of the Convention through a modestly reinforced Implementation Support Unit.

The Secretary-General now calls upon all States parties to work in earnest and expeditiously to implement their commitments.

The Secretary-General expresses his sincere appreciation to Leonardo Bencini (Italy), President of the Review Conference, for his tireless efforts and leadership, and commends the Convention’s States parties for finding common ground to strengthen the Convention.