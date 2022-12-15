Secretary-General Meets with Honduras President to Discuss Establishment of International Mechanism against Impunity, Corruption

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General met with Xiomara Castro, President of Honduras, on 14 December and discussed the establishment of an international mechanism against impunity and corruption in Honduras. The Secretary-General and the President agreed on the terms of a memorandum of understanding to support the establishment of an independent, impartial and autonomous mechanism, which was signed this afternoon. The details regarding the establishment and functioning of the mechanism would be agreed during the future negotiations on the bilateral agreement. This includes with respect to the appointment by the Secretary-General of the mechanism’s leadership, whose independence and autonomy shall be guaranteed.