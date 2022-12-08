Warning ‘Democracy Is Backsliding’, Secretary-General Tells Forum International Community Must Tackle Inequalities, Uphold Universality of All Human Rights

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the fifteenth Bali Democracy Forum, today:

We are living in a time of turbulence, tension, and turmoil. Divides are widening, people are hurting, democracy is backsliding and civic space is shrinking.

We have a duty to act. We must defend and invigorate democracy and promote the rule of law and the universality of all human rights — economic, social, political, civil, and cultural.

We must uphold the democratic principles of inclusion and dialogue, which are cornerstones of a renewed social contract and key to lasting peace, stability, and sustainable development.

We must tackle inequalities and injustices in all dimensions. Global solidarity and leadership are essential to ensure everyone, everywhere has the resources and support they need to invest in their people and future.

I commend the Government of Indonesia for organizing this Forum under the theme “Democracy in a Changing World: Leadership and Solidarity”. I wish you fruitful discussions. Thank you.