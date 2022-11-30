‘Solidarity through Volunteering’ Theme Highlights Importance of Coming Together to Care for One Another, Secretary-General Says, Marking International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development, observed on 5 December:

On International Volunteer Day, we honour the commitment and contributions of volunteers towards building fairer societies and a healthier planet.

Through their selfless service, volunteers show the best of humanity. They are true champions of our work to advance peace, sustainable development, and human rights. And their spirit of giving enriches all.

This year’s theme — “Solidarity through Volunteering” — highlights the importance of coming together to care for one another. It is a reminder that everyone has a role to play. Wherever you live, whatever your skills, I urge you to take action.

Volunteer your time. Volunteer your talent. Volunteer your experience. Today and every day, let us take inspiration from all those who, through acts of solidarity large and small, improve our world. And let us resolve to do our part to forge a better future for all.