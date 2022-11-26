Calling Agreement Between Venezuelan Government, Unitary Platform ‘an Important Milestone’, Secretary-General Affirms United Nations’ Commitment, Support

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the agreement announced by the Government and the Unitary Platform of Venezuela in Mexico City to allocate State resources to health, food, education and electricity initiatives that provide social protection and humanitarian assistance to the population.

The Secretary-General takes note of the parties’ request for United Nations assistance and expresses the Organization’s commitment to support them in implementing the agreement, in accordance with relevant United Nations mandates and authorities.

The Secretary-General encourages Venezuela’s main political actors to remain fully committed to the Mexico negotiations and to reaching new agreements that address the political, social and human rights challenges facing the country. The social agreement is an important milestone that has the potential to deliver broader benefits for the people of Venezuela.

The Secretary-General thanks Norway for its facilitation efforts and Mexico for hosting the negotiations.