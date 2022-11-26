Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Fatal Attack on United Nations Mission in Central African Republic

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack on 24 November at the Obo airfield in south-eastern Central African Republic, which resulted in the death of one peacekeeper from Morocco. The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) has opened an investigation to establish the full facts surrounding the death of the peacekeeper.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the family of the fallen peacekeeper and to the Kingdom and people of Morocco.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the Central African Republic authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this tragedy so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Government of the Central African Republic.