Equalize Availability, Quality of HIV Treatment, Testing, Prevention, Secretary-General Urges in World AIDS Day Observance Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World AIDS Day, observed 1 December:

The world has promised to end AIDS by 2030. We are off track. To end AIDS, we must end the inequalities that are blocking progress. Today, we risk millions more new infections and millions more deaths.

So, on this World AIDS Day, we are calling out in one voice. Equalize! The “Equalize” slogan is a call to action. A call to adopt the proven practical actions that will help end AIDS. More availability, quality and suitability of services for HIV treatment, testing and prevention.

That means more financial resources. Better laws, policies and practices to tackle the stigma and exclusion faced by people living with HIV, especially marginalized populations. Everyone needs respect and to be welcomed. And better sharing of technology to enable equal access to the best HIV science, especially between the global South and North.

The inequalities that perpetuate the AIDS pandemic can and must be overcome. We can end AIDS. If we Equalize.