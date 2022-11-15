In Message for World Day, Secretary-General Urges Joining Forces to Making Roads Safer, Meeting Global Goal of Reducing Traffic Deaths by Half

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, observed on 21 November:

Every year, 1.3 million people die in road accidents and 50 million more are injured. This is the leading cause of death for children and young people.

One of the best ways to remember and honour the victims is by doing our part to make roads safer around the world.

Road traffic crashes are linked to development. Nine out of 10 victims are in middle- and low-income countries.

Saving more lives requires ensuring more funding for safe and sustainable mobility, whole-of-society action plans and a strong prevention approach.

The United Nations Road Safety Conventions and Fund help countries strengthen national systems and infrastructure. I urge Member States and donors to support these efforts and prevent further tragedies.

On this World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, let us join forces in making roads safer and meeting the global goal of reducing traffic deaths and injuries by half by 2030.