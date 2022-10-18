Transnational Threats Demand Coordinated Solutions, Multilateral Cooperation, Secretary-General Tells Conference on Border Security, Counter-Terrorism

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the High-level Conference on International and Regional Border Security and Management Cooperation to Counter Terrorism and Prevent the Movement of Terrorists, in Dushanbe today:

Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, I am pleased to greet this conference focused on the vital issue of border security and counter-terrorism.

I commend the Republic of Tajikistan and our partners for promoting international cooperation to prevent and counter terrorism, including through the “Dushanbe process”.

The United Nations was established — to quote from the Charter itself — “to practice tolerance and live together in peace with one another as good neighbours”.

Secure borders — managed in full respect of international refugee and human rights law — are essential to realizing this goal. They are critical defences against diverse challenges, including illicit trafficking, organized crime and the international movement of terrorists.

Transnational threats such as terrorism demand — by their very nature — coordinated solutions and multilateral cooperation. And they require us to collectively look deeper to fully recognize and tackle the root causes and grievances that provide fertile ground for radicalization.

The United Nations is committed to working hand in hand with you on this vital undertaking. Together, let us strengthen peace, sustainable development and human rights in Central Asia and beyond.

I wish you fruitful discussions.

Thank you.