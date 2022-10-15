Secretary-General Gravely Concerned by Escalation of Fighting in Tigray, Ethiopia

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is gravely concerned about the escalation of the fighting in Tigray, which is having a devastating impact on civilians in what is already a dire humanitarian situation. He calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

The Secretary-General reiterates his full support to an African Union-led mediation process and reaffirms the United Nations readiness to support the urgent resumption of talks in order to reach a lasting political settlement to this catastrophic conflict.