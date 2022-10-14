Marking United Nations Day, Secretary-General Says Organization Being Tested like Never Before,but Stresses It Was Made for Moments Like This

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for United Nations Day, observed on 24 October:

The United Nations is the product of hope. The hope — and resolve — following the Second World War to move beyond global conflict to global cooperation.

Today, our Organization is being tested like never before. But the United Nations was made for moments like this. Now, more than ever, we need to bring to life the values and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in every corner of the world.

By giving peace a chance and ending conflicts that jeopardize lives, futures and global progress. By working to end extreme poverty, reduce inequalities, and rescue the Sustainable Development Goals. By safeguarding our planet, including by breaking our addiction to fossil fuels and kickstarting the renewable energy revolution. And by finally balancing the scales of opportunity and freedom for women and girls and ensure human rights for all.

As we mark United Nations Day, let us renew our hope and conviction in what humanity can achieve when we work as one, in global solidarity.