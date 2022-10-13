Secretary-General Welcomes Settling of Maritime Boundary Dispute between Lebanon, Israel, Says Encouraging Development Can Promote Region’s Stability

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the announcements that the Governments of Lebanon and Israel have formally agreed to settle their maritime boundary dispute, as mediated by the United States. He strongly believes this encouraging development can promote increased stability in the region and enhanced prosperity for the Lebanese and Israeli peoples.

The United Nations remains committed to assisting the parties, as requested.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support the effective implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) and other relevant resolutions which remain essential to the stability of the region.