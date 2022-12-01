Secretary-General Appoints Nathalie Fustier of France United Nations Resident Coordinator in Morocco

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Nathalie Fustier of France as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Morocco, with the host Government’s approval. She takes up her post on 1 December.

Nathalie Fustier brings more than 20 years of experience in international relations and negotiations, political, humanitarian and development issues. She recently served as United Nations Resident Coordinator in Saudi Arabia, where she led and coordinated the work of 23 United Nations agencies, funds and programmes.

Prior to that role, she worked for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in various capacities, including as Head of Office in Lebanon, Senior Humanitarian Affairs Officer for the Middle East in New York and Head of Office in Gaziantep, Türkiye.

Prior to joining the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Ms. Fustier worked eight years in the private sector, advising international companies on the Gulf and the Middle East on various issues (risk analysis, designing negotiations strategies, due diligences, fund raising and cross-cultural training). In parallel, she was volunteering as the President for the Women’s Foundation for the Mediterranean.

Ms. Fustier has been working on the Middle East for the last 30 years: she was cultural counsellor at the French Embassy in Doha. She served as Political Affairs Officer in the Oil-for-Food Programme of the United Nations as well as in the Department of Political Affairs in New York. In 2003, she worked within the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Baghdad, Iraq. For eight years, she oversaw the Middle East and North Africa office of the Delegation of Strategic Affairs in Paris.

Ms. Fustier has a master’s degree in political sciences from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques (Aix-en-Provence, France) and a master’s in international negotiations from the University Aix-Marseille (France).

She is married with a son.