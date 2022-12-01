Secretary-General Appoints Nelson Muffuh of Cameroon United Nations Resident Coordinator in South Africa

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Nelson Muffuh of Cameroon as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in South Africa, with the host Government’s approval. He takes up his post on 1 December.

Nelson Muffuh brings more than 20 years of experience in international relations and negotiations, political and development issues at the United Nations Headquarters, regional and country levels.

Prior to his appointment as United Nations Resident Coordinator, Mr. Muffuh served as Chief of Staff and Principal Strategic Adviser to the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General since 2017. He led the overall management and guidance of staff, focusing on the acceleration of systemwide and whole-of-society efforts on the Sustainable Development Goals and on the repositioning the United Nations development system and strengthening the resident coordinators system.

As lead strategic adviser and policy coordinator on sustainable development political and partnerships interventions, Mr. Muffuh helped shape and advance the United Nations’ comprehensive response to the COVID‑19 pandemic, advocate and organize summits on the Sustainable Development Goals, Financing for Development, and Climate Action. He was instrumental in convening and coordinating the efforts of launching the Spotlight Initiative on violence against women and girls, the Decade of Action for the delivery of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, and the Global Crisis Response Group to address the impacts on food, energy, and finance due to the war in Ukraine.

Prior to this, he led and coordinated stakeholder engagement, outreach and global strategic partnerships efforts to inform the post-2015 development policy process, whose outcome was the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its accompanying Sustainable Development Goals to succeed the Millennium Development Goals.

Mr. Muffuh started his United Nations career with the United Nations Development Programme-United Nations Millennium Campaign, then the United Nations Population Fund in Africa, where he acquired extensive experience in programme management, multi-stakeholder collaborative interventions, partnerships and communications, as well as advocacy and mobilization.

Before that, he served as Senior Programme and Advocacy Advisor for Christian Aid, and Programme Coordinator for the African Liberal Network-Westminster Foundation for Democracy and Transparency International Secretariat.

Mr. Muffuh studied political science and international relations at Freie Universität Berlin, Germany, and development cooperation at Sussex University, United Kingdom.

He is married and has two children.