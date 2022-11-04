United Nations Secretary-General Appoints Pedro Manuel Moreno of Spain Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, in consultation with the Secretary-General of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Rebeca Grynspan, has appointed Pedro Manuel Moreno of Spain as Deputy Secretary-General of UNCTAD. He succeeds Isabelle Durant of Belgium, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her dedicated service and commitment to UNCTAD.

With more than 20 years working in multilateral forums, Mr. Moreno brings to this position substantive international experience in the United Nations, as well as in regional intergovernmental organizations. His career includes a wide range of experiences as a senior official, having served in different programme, management and strategic positions, both in the field and at United Nations Headquarters, mainly at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and in key positions at the political and intergovernmental level outside the United Nations. Development, consensus-building and South-South cooperation have been at the core of his career.

Mr. Moreno has served as Senior Adviser in the Office of the Secretary-General of UNCTAD since 2021. He previously served as Director of the Cabinet of the Ibero-American Secretariat where he led the repositioning of the organization and its Heads of State Summits and supported its Secretary-General on strengthening strategic political engagement with Member States and other key stakeholders.

He holds a master’s degree in public policy and political sociology from the École Doctorale at the Institut d’Études Politiques de Paris (Sciences PO) and a master’s degree in international cooperation and project management from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid, where he also obtained a bachelor’s degree in political communications and international relations (with honours). He has taught at the Universidad Complutense de Madrid and completed specialized trainings at Columbia University. Mr. Moreno speaks English, French, Spanish and Italian fluently and has a working knowledge of Portuguese.