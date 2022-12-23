Security Council Committees Hold Joint Informal Consultations on Smuggling of Weapons

On 29 November 2022, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) and the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Al-Shabaab held joint informal consultations. The two Committees heard briefings by the Panel of Experts on Yemen and the Panel of Experts on Somalia, respectively, on issues related to the smuggling of weapons between Yemen and Somalia. In the discussion that ensued, Committee members welcomed the joint meeting, with several of them expressing support for more such exchanges in the future, as necessary. They also expressed support for continued cooperation and collaboration between the two Panels of Experts on the issues related to their respective mandates.