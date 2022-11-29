Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning South Sudan Discusses Interim Report of Panel of Experts

On 18 November, the Panel of Experts on South Sudan briefed the members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) in connection with the Panel’s interim report, which was submitted in pursuance of paragraph 18 of resolution 2633 (2022).

During the briefing, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the Panel’s report. In his statement, the Coordinator noted that the Panel had acknowledged and reported on progress that had been made by South Sudan’s leaders in the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan, while also considering whether that political progress has translated into meaningful impact on the security, humanitarian and economic crises that are currently affecting most of the population

Following the Coordinator’s briefing, members of the Committee asked questions and exchanged views with members of the Panel regarding the findings contained in the interim report.