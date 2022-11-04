Security Council Elects Judge to International Court of Justice

The Security Council today, meeting independently from, but concurrently with the General Assembly, elected Leonardo Nemer Caldeira Brant (Brazil) to the International Court of Justice until 5 February 2027.

Mr. Brant will serve with immediate effect, filling the vacancy caused by the death of Judge Antônio Augusto Cançado Trindade (Brazil) on 29 May 2022.

Under the terms of the Court’s statute, a candidate obtaining an absolute majority of votes in both organs is considered elected. In the Council, eight votes constitute an absolute majority, and no distinction is made between its permanent and non-permanent members. By contrast, all 193 Member States in the General Assembly are electors. Accordingly, for the election, 97 votes constitute an absolute majority in the Assembly. (Please see Press Release GA/12466.)

The meeting began at 11:31 a.m. and ended at 12:17 p.m.

First Round of Voting

The results of the first round of voting were as follows:

Number of ballots: 15 Number of invalid ballots: 0 Number of valid ballots: 15 Number of abstentions: 0 Required majority: 8 Number of votes obtained: Leonardo Nemer Caldeira Brant (Brazil) 13 Paulo Borba Casella (Brazil) 0 Marcelo Gustavo Kohen (Argentina) 2

Mr. Brant received the absolute majority in the Council.

Harold Adlai Agyeman (Ghana), Council President for November, then announced that he had received a letter from the President of the General Assembly informing him that Mr. Brant also acquired the required majority in the Assembly.

As the same candidate received the required absolute majority in both the Council and the Assembly, Mr. Brant had been elected to the International Court of Justice with his term beginning today and ending 5 February 2027.