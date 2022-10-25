General Assembly: First Committee (Disarmament and International Security)

Note: A complete summary of today's First Committee meetings will be made available on Wednesday, 26 October.

Other Disarmament Measures and International Security

BURHAN GAFOOR (Singapore), Chair, Open-Ended working Group on Security of and in the Use of Information and Communications Technologies 2021-2024, noted that the Group had convened three substantive sessions thus far, where Member States had agreed on a set of modalities. They also had a robust exchange on all six pillars of the Group’s mandate, which had led to the adoption, by consensus, of its first annual progress report in July. All six pillars of the mandate was reflected in the report. The report’s first section reflected on discussions on the topic, the second, on recommended next steps. A section on threats noted the increase in incidents involving the malicious use of information and communications technology (ICT) by State and non-State actors, as well as the implications of harmful ICT activity on various fronts, including critical infrastructure. The sections on norms, international law, confidence-building measures, capacity‑building and regular institutional dialogue reflected a non-exhaustive list of various concrete, action-oriented proposals. One concrete initiative under confidence-building measures was the agreement to establish a global, intergovernmental, points-of-contact directory.

The Group itself, he said, was a confidence-building mechanism and the annual progress report served as a road map to ensure that the measures remained effective and benefitted all Member States. Singapore had tabled a draft decision for the First Committee’s consideration under agenda item 94, seeking the General Assembly’s endorsement of the annual progress report. Adoption of the decision by consensus would reinforce the consensus reached at the Group’s third substantive session.

Regional Disarmament and Security

NOOR QAMAR SULAIMAN ( Brunei Darussalam ), speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said that strengthening the Association was a regional priority. ASEAN strongly supported the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). Additionally, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons was an historic agreement contributing to global nuclear disarmament. Nuclear-weapon States should fulfil their obligations leading to the elimination of those weapons. South-East Asia was a nuclear-weapon-free zone with a Treaty enshrined in ASEAN’s charter. She advocated for the establishment of more zones, particularly in the Middle East. All parties also should work towards reaching a denuclearized Korean Peninsula. Through the ASEAN Network of Regulatory Bodies on Atomic Energy, the region strengthened nuclear safety. She reaffirmed its commitment to the Biological Weapons Convention, attaching special importance to enhancing regional cooperation, assistance and technology exchanges for peaceful purposes. ASEAN valued regional platforms to facilitate implementation of commitments and would work towards the goal of global disarmament and a world without nuclear weapons.

SARMAD MUWAFAQ MOHAMMED AL-TAIE ( Iraq ), speaking on behalf of the Arab Group and associating with the Non-Aligned Movement, said that the Middle East required greater efforts to bolster disarmament. The Group stressed the crucial importance of creating nuclear-weapon-free zones throughout the world, including in the Middle East. In that regard, it underscored the importance of adopting effective and immediate measures. All efforts would be expended to ensure a zone free of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East to achieve security and stability in one of the most conflict-ridden areas of the world. The Arab States had carried out their responsibilities, and other parties must follow suit. He was greatly concerned at Israel’s continued refusal to join the NPT, the only country in the region outside the Treaty, as well as its refusal to place its nuclear installations under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards. Any delays in implementing the 1995 resolution on creating a zone free of nuclear weapons and mass destruction weapons in the Middle East would be a step backwards in nuclear disarmament.

MICHAL KARCZMARZ, representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, stated that the Russian Federation’s unprovoked, unjustified and illegal war of aggression was one of the greatest challenges to global peace and security. It undermined the international rules-based order, and among other things, damaged the global economy and global food security in ways which harmed all countries. The Union had a long history of support for actions that addressed threats to international and regional security and promoted disarmament. The diversion, illicit trade and unauthorized use of conventional arms, especially small arms and light weapons and their ammunition was a serious impediment to global peace, security and sustainable development, he added.

He said that the Union was assisting numerous small arms and light weapons control projects, most with a regional scope and implemented with the help of regional organizations. Some projects built capacity for arms export control, which was crucial in preventing diversion of those weapons into the wrong hands. Demobilization and reintegration of former combatants were essential in stabilization and lasting peace. Indeed, disarmament, demobilization and reintegration was an integral part of the Union’s contribution to the non-recurrence of violence and to broader stabilization, as that process addressed the risks posed by armed groups and supported the transition from armed confrontation to political engagement and inclusive governance.

SUDJADNAN PARNOHADININGRAT ( Indonesia ), associating with the Non-Aligned Movement and ASEAN, said that nuclear-weapon-free zones were indispensable to achieving nuclear disarmament. Nuclear-weapon States should provide unconditional assurances to the countries in those zones and ratify all relevant treaties and their protocols. Nuclear-weapon-free zones were essential building blocks, and Indonesia reaffirmed its commitment to preserve Southeast Asia as nuclear-weapon-free, as enshrined in the ASEAN charter. More such zones should be established around the world, particularly in the Middle East. Regional efforts maintained the global security architecture. Moreover, he advocated for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the achievement of a world free of nuclear weapons.

MOHAMED KAMAL ALI ELHOMOSANY ( Egypt ), associating with the Arab Group and Non-Aligned Movement, said the Middle East remained among the world’s most volatile regions, worsened by the spread of conflicts, proxy wars, terrorism and sectarian violence. Peace in that region could not be achieved under deterrence and weapons accumulations, but rather, through engagement. A Middle East zone free of nuclear and other mass destruction weapons could save the region and the world from devastating wars, horrors and chronic country-specific proliferation concerns. Ignoring the severity of the region’s deteriorating security would only lead to catastrophic consequences. The region already witnessed a new chapter of a gravely alarming arms race. “We cannot continue to stand idly watching with our hands tied,” he said. Member States should not miss another opportunity to engage constructively, inclusively and in a consensus-based way to stop the violence and chaos.

CAMILLE PETIT ( France ) was concerned about the threats to the European security architecture, as the world witnessed the gradual erosion of the conventional-arms-control regime. The three main pillars of the regime had already been weakened and were now directly affected by the war in Ukraine. The Russian Federation, after years of circumventing and instrumentalizing its obligations and commitments under confidence- and security-building measures, had knowingly violated them by aggressing against Ukraine. She stressed the importance of non-proliferation and disarmament initiatives carried out at the regional and subregional levels: they were by nature complementary to those carried out at globally, and they contributed to international peace, security and stability. Such was the case, for example, with regard to preventing and combating the illicit trafficking in small arms and light weapons, given the largely cross-border nature of those flows. She encouraged regional and subregional cooperation.

BRUCE I. TURNER ( United States ) condemned the Russian Federation's attacks against civilian infrastructure and cities across Ukraine in the strongest possible terms and demanded that it withdraw all its troops and military equipment from that country. He rejected the Russian Federation’s illegal attempts to seize its neighbours land and property. He also remained deeply concerned with China’s increasing military, diplomatic and economic pressure campaign against Taiwan. Iran's continued nuclear escalations underlined the importance of robust verification, which remained the foundation of any lasting deal, as well as the essential role of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Syria's persistent refusal to hear IAEA calls for cooperation to remedy its long-standing safeguards and ensure compliance had been ongoing for more than a decade and remained a matter of serious concern. He said his country was prepared to engage in diplomacy with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea towards the objective of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Overall, he said the United States was strongly committed to the implementation of the women, peace and security agenda, which reinforced the disarmament agenda.

HEATHER MCINTYRE ( Australia ), associating with the European Union, said her country attached great importance to the contribution of nuclear-weapon-free zones to global nuclear disarmament. Steadfast in her commitment to the South Pacific Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty (Rarotonga Treaty), she commended other regions’ efforts to establish such zones, including in South-East Asia. She expressed concern about the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s continued development of its nuclear and ballistic‑missile programme and the effect on the region, and urged that country to comply with relevant Security Council resolutions. Australia was strongly committed to ASEAN, as illustrated by its deepening partnership in such areas as cybersecurity, maritime security and disaster response. The “Pacific family” had jointly built a long history of cooperation in the areas of border management and defence. Australia’s cybersecurity depended on that of the region and the wider international community, and it would continue to work with South-East Asian and Pacific countries to improve cyberresilience. “Regional and international security were two sides of the same coin,” and Australia would continue to work with its partners to address common challenges.

ALEKSANDER SZEWCZUK ( Poland ), associating with the statement delivered by the European Union delegation, said that “Russia’s brutal war of choice was a devastating blow to the security architecture based on international law”. By its aggression against Ukraine, the Russian Federation had decided to launch a period of chaos and uncertainty. That came after years of that country’s constant undermining of key frameworks which constituted the regional security architecture. The Russian Federation had withdrawn from its commitments under the Conventional Armed Forces in Europe Treaty and the Open Skies Treaty. Indeed, its actions “have weakened the overall credibility of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation”. Poland noted with concern the “spillover effects of the Russian aggression” around the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) space. The responsibility for its actions lay also on Belarus, he said, adding “if not for Minsk’s support, Russia’s aggression would have been limited”.

DIANE SHAYNE DELA FUENTE LIPANA ( Philippines ), associating with the Non-Aligned Movement and ASEAN, said international and regional components of the global governance regime were important to ensure an open, inclusive and rules-based order, based on international law. Regional security architecture was upheld by regional mechanisms and institutions, and she commended ASEAN for its inclusive, responsible, consensus-based and confidence-building work on that front. Global and regional assistance was important for mine action and achieving sustainable development. The Philippines had contributed actively to the work of the Open-Ended Working Group on space threats. South-East Asia should be preserved as region free of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction, and she looked forward to solving outstanding issues in line with the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty (Bangkok Treaty). Bridging differences and engaging with nuclear-weapon States was important. Those countries should rapidly agree to reduce stockpiles and achieve complete elimination. Regional approaches complemented each other and should be pursued simultaneously. That complementarity was a two-way street which went hand in hand with global norms.

ANATOLII ZLENKO ( Ukraine ) stated that the Russian Federation’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Ukraine was the greatest challenge to international peace and security since the end of the Second World War. Almost 28 years ago, Ukraine had relinquished its nuclear weapons in exchange for security assurances confirmed by the United Kingdom, United States, and the Russian Federation in the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances in connection with Ukraine’s accession to the NPT. The Budapest Memorandum was a crucial political and legal step for the young Ukrainian State. Ukraine had fulfilled its obligations within the Memorandum to the full extent, by implementing a complex of range of multifaceted nuclear disarmament measures. Later, the Russian Federation brutally violated the provisions of the Budapest Memorandum. It was the Russian Federation that used phosphorus munitions and anti-personnel mines and the entire arsenal of conventional weapons against civilians and civilian infrastructure. That country should immediately cease aggression against Ukraine and unconditionally withdraw all its forces and military equipment from Ukraine’s entire territory, within its internationally recognized borders.

MOHAMMAD AAMIR KHAN ( Pakistan ) reaffirmed the need for the simultaneous pursuit of regional and global approaches, including agreements in the areas of disarmament and arms limitation. The ultimate aim of regional approaches should be to enhance regional and global peace and security. Confidence-building measures could lead to favourable measures for the peaceful settlement of disputes, as well as facilitate solutions to situations which might cause international friction. However, confidence-building measures were not a goal in themselves and should be pursued in conjunction with earnest efforts for peaceful dispute settlement in line with the Charter. A stable balance of conventional forces and weapons was necessary to ensure strategic stability. For several years, Pakistan had spearheaded initiatives to promote regional disarmament and conventional arm control. It would present a resolution on confidence-building measures in the regional and subregional context. The text recognized the significance of complementarity between regional and global approaches to arms control, disarmament and confidence-building to peace, security and stability.

KONSTANTIN VORONTSOV ( Russian Federation ) said that the reason for the decline in military security in Europe was the policy pursued by the United States and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies towards confrontation with the Russian Federation, undermining the foundations of European security and disrupting a resilient and credible system of arms control and confidence-building measures. The United States was pumping more weapons and intelligence into Ukraine, and its actions were bringing the situation to a dangerous prospect of direct military stand-off between the Russian Federation and NATO. For several decades, the United States and its NATO allies continued working on disrupting and dismantling key arms control and confidence-building agreements. In 2003, Washington, D.C., unilaterally terminated the Soviet-American Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. In the early 2000s, it refused to ratify the Agreement on Adaptation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe.

In that context, he said, subsequent calls to increase transparency through further modernization of the Vienna Document, which Western colleagues had repeatedly requested for many years, seemed, at the least insincere. After that, the United States had adopted a course towards the destruction of the Treaty on Open Skies, which led to its unilateral withdrawal under a far-fetched pretext. The Russian Federation had repeatedly proposed de-escalation measures, including the reduction in military activities along the border of the Russian Federation and NATO countries on a reciprocal basis, along with improved mechanisms for the prevention of incidents at sea and in the air, as well as a reduction of dangerous military activities.

KIM IN CHOL ( Democratic People’s Republic of Korea ) said that it was encouraging that, in many parts of the world, efforts were concentrated on creating and further consolidating nuclear-weapon-free zones. Bilateral and multilateral disarmament measures were actively pursued to address mutual security concerns. The Korean Peninsula was one of those regions where the risk of war constantly hovered, owing to the territorial and national division caused by the 80-year-long occupation of “South Korea” by the United States forces. His country had put forward sustained efforts to implement numerous proposals for confidence-building and to defuse the acute security crisis on the Korean Peninsula, as well as to ensure lasting peace and stability. But, the United States responded with a vicious, hostile policy and used nuclear threats as blackmail, he said, by conducting different sorts of joint military exercises against his country and in and around the Korean Peninsula. In 1954, the United States had staged a joint military exercise, the first of its kind. In recent years, the United States and “South Korea” had undertaken many joint military exercises. That showed that the United States was the main actor undermining peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula and the rest of the North-East Asian region. It taught a lesson that disarmament in the region could never be realized by unilateral efforts alone.

KATRI LŌHMUS ( Estonia ), associating with the statement delivered by the European Union delegation, stressed that the Russian Federation’s “contempt” for Ukraine's national borders and sovereignty “cannot and will not be accepted”. Threats to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of any State under any pretext were threats to the entire world, she said, urging the Russian Federation to immediately withdraw all its troops and military equipment from Ukraine’s territory. The Russian Federation’s attacks were in clear violation of international humanitarian law and were carried out with weapons from Iran. She urged all nations not to assist the aggressor in its commission of war crimes and condemned the further involvement of Belarus in aiding the attack on Ukraine. The Russian Federation’s unprovoked aggression had changed the European security architecture. The Russian Federation had gone from selectively implementing its arms control obligations to completely violating nearly all of them, she added.

MD MONWAR HOSSAIN ( Bangladesh ), associating with the Non-Aligned Movement, said peaceful dialogue and diplomacy remained the best options for building regional security architectures. Establishing nuclear-weapon-free zones as interim measures was vital. Regarding the Middle East, he called on all regional States to actively participate in the zone’s establishment. Unconditional and legally binding assurances by nuclear-weapon States was a high priority. The United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Development facilitated the identification of common interests and concerns among countries in his region during negotiations on disarmament treaties. Learning from other regional good practices would help prevent weapons of mass destruction proliferation and avoid their possible acquisition by terrorists and other non-State entities. Disarmament education helped to change the basic attitudes of peoples and policymakers, and he called for the Regional Centre to strengthen its disarmament education and research. Bangladesh was committed to advancing regional disarmament as an essential and integral part of building a safer and better world for all.

HEIDAR ALI BALOUJI ( Iran ) stated that the number of active armed conflicts that took place in at least 46 States in 2021 was “plainly shocking”. Eight of those had erupted in the Middle East alone. A regional security framework was needed there now more than ever, because the region was “on fire”. The presence of extra regional players, as well as interference in the region, exacerbated the situation. Unsurprisingly, the United States was the number-one arms seller to some regional countries. The Israeli regime relied on its military aid from the United States, as well as the aggressive military establishment it created, which was a chronic source of regional insecurity. One of the biggest concerns was the proliferation of mass‑destruction weapons in the region. The Israeli regime was the only entity in the region that refused to accede to the NPT or to the Biological and Chemical Weapons Conventions. Chemical weapons had been frequently and massively used in the region. Iran’s nuclear programme was completely peaceful, and it rejected any allegation or politicized approach on the matter. The United States, with its history of sustained non-compliance with numerous accords, including the Joint Comprehensive Programme of Action, lacked any moral ground to raise unacceptable statements, he said. He rejected any claims that Iran played a role in the war in Ukraine. Iran had the right to meet its security and military needs.

NAZIM KHALDI ( Algeria ), associating with the Non-Aligned Movement and the African Group, said his country was deeply involved in consolidating regional stability and building a better future for the region. To address the Sahel region’s illicit trade in small arms and light weapons, he called for a multidimensional response, including tackling the root causes. Algeria contributed to the African Union’s efforts by hosting two key institutions on terrorism and transnational organized crimes. Nuclear-weapon-free zones were not only confidence-building measures, but also steps towards the complete elimination of those weapons. Voicing continued support for the African Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty (Pelindaba Treaty), he called for the establishment of such a zone in the Middle East as it remained a legitimate demand and a priority to peace. His country’s Mediterranean policy was based on cooperation, good neighbourliness and mutual respect. In that vein, he introduced Algeria’s draft resolution on strengthening security and cooperation in the Mediterranean region and counted on co-sponsorship, support and adoption by consensus (document A/77/C.1/L.24).

Ms. OSOBA ( United Kingdom ) stated that regional stability, based upon a mutual understanding and respect of neighbours’ responsibilities towards each other, was essential for global peace. In Europe, the Russian Federation was conducting an unprovoked, premeditated and barbaric attack against Ukraine. The Federation’s disinformation about Ukraine and its partners, with unfounded allegations around chemical and biological weapons, was deplorable. In the Middle East, regional stability was worsened by Iran’s behavior. Iran took unprecedented steps to accelerate the pace of its nuclear programme, producing enriched uranium, including highly enriched uranium, at an alarming pace. Further, the Assad regime’s responsibility had been recognized for eight chemical weapons attacks, with further attacks under investigation. The United Kingdom had attended the 2019 and 2021 Conferences on the Middle East weapons-of-mass-destruction-free zone as an observer and had voiced its reservations about the credibility of a process that did not include all States of the region. In Asia, the United Kingdom was concerned with the continued development of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s illicit nuclear and ballistic-missile programmes. Sanctions targeting that country’s illicit programmes should be strictly enforced by the international community. The United Kingdom also remained concerned about the potential for a misunderstanding between India and Pakistan.

AHMED ABDULMUNEM AHMED AHMED ( Iraq ) reiterated his support for the creation of nuclear-weapon-free zones in general and the elimination of nuclear weapons in the Middle East. The 1995 resolution on the Middle East represented a vital pillar of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and a crucial step towards the creation of such a zone in the Middle East. He called on all concerned to fulfil their responsibilities and obligations regarding the creation of a Middle East zone free of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction. The region was not presently free of nuclear weapons because it was not possible to inspect Israeli nuclear installations or their military capabilities.

AZRIL BIN ABD AZIZ ( Malaysia ), associating with the Non-Aligned Movement and ASEAN, said nuclear-weapon-free zones played a vital role in preventing any threat or use of odious tools of war and destruction. Both at the NPT Review Conference and the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Meeting of States Parties, nuclear-weapon-free zones were underlined as critical elements in the collective endeavour to free the world from the long shadow cast by the continued possession of nuclear arsenals by a select few. The need for such zones was further highlighted by the NPT Review Conferences’ consecutive failures, particularly amid renewed geopolitical tensions and nuclear rhetoric. The full promise of the Bangkok Treaty could not be realized until nuclear-weapon States ratified the Protocol. The absence of legally binding negative security assurances did not augur well for regional peace and security. He called for intensified efforts as a quarter-century was precious time lost and progress could not be deferred indefinitely. Malaysia supported a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East and welcomed recent efforts in that regard. Regional disarmament required continued attention, and efforts must be redoubled.

Mr. HAMED ( Niger ), associating with the Non-Aligned Movement and the African Group, said his country faced criminal terrorist groups that spread death and destruction across the Sahel region. Small arms and light weapons and improvised explosive devices by non-State armed groups caused 1,500 victims per year in the region — half the world’s total. Proliferation of those weapons was a key issue and he supported multilateral efforts to combat it, including control of trafficking, surveillance, tracing and marking. Besides acceding to almost all conventional weapons instruments, Niger was also a Pelindaba Treaty signatory State. Raising awareness, spreading information on the negative impacts of small arms and light weapons possession and capacity-building was important. On that front, Niger’s actions had allowed it to recover a significant number of arms and munitions, including anti-personnel landmines. Given the threat of small arms and light weapons to the region, he reiterated his support for all multilateral disarmament initiatives and hoped for considerable progress during this session.

RADHA DAY, Chief, Regional Disarmament, Information and Outreach Branch, United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs, speaking on behalf of the Directors of the United Nations Regional Centres for Peace and Disarmament, provided an overview of the work of the Centres in Africa, Asia and the Pacific, and Latin America and the Caribbean. The Centres worked hand in hand with States, regional organizations and others to address security challenges. Inclusivity and enhancing the role of women and youth in disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control policymaking were key to sustainably addressing the challenges. The critical role of disarmament education in delivering authoritative skills and knowledge to diverse audiences in order to advance effective policy making could not be underestimated.

She said that the Centres had supported Member States in combating the threat posed by the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and strengthening national implementation of multilateral non-proliferation treaties, through legal assistance, technical support and improved regional dialogue. The war in Ukraine had spotlighted the Vienna-based international organizations and intergovernmental processes. The Vienna Office was coordinating efforts such as the development of substantive content, functionalities and usership of the Office for Disarmament Affair’s e-learning platform and the Disarmament Education Dashboard, which was a globally accessible, free resource.

The Centres, however, faced challenges, she said, citing insufficient or unpredictable funding, which constrained the sustainability of its engagement. The siloed approaches to disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation restricted the ability to develop more comprehensive programmes, which were required to tackle a broader range of underpinning drivers. She stressed that the Centres’ activities should be shaped by national and regional ownership. Greater efforts should be made to translate global disarmament commitments into regional and national actions, aimed at making a tangible difference in people’s lives. Disarmament education remained vital yet severely underresourced. That called for increased and sustained investment, for the office in Vienna, for the activities of the Regional Centres and for disarmament education globally.

INDIRA ARYAL ( Nepal ), associating with the Non-Aligned Movement, said regional disarmament approaches strengthened global efforts and should be pursued simultaneously. Nepal supported nuclear-weapon-free zones and underscored the importance of regional diplomacy and dialogue to foster confidence and trust and reduce military spending. Disarmament initiatives were successful when trust and confidence were cultivated through effective partnerships among Governments, experts and civil society. The wider participation of women and youth was essential as they were forces for change and progress. Moreover, disarmament education enhanced awareness of the humanitarian consequences of weapons. United Nations Regional Centres provided permanent platforms for Member States for constant dialogue, exchanges of views and best practices. As a host country, Nepal supported the Regional Centre’s capacity-building and awareness-raising efforts to universalize and implement multilateral disarmament instruments. She encouraged regional Member States to collaborate and make voluntary contributions. Nepal tabled the resolution on United Nations Regional Centres for Peace and Disarmament in the Pacific and hoped for its adoption by consensus (document A/77/C.1/L.37).

ILGAR GURBANOV ( Armenia ) expressed its strong concerns regarding the systemic conventional arms control regime violations of Azerbaijan, in particular, heavy‑weapon accumulation and armed forces outside verification regimes. Azerbaijan’s actions had led to a deterioration of peace and security in the South Caucasus. The international community’s lack of a strong reaction allowed Azerbaijani military build-up and created a fertile ground for it to pursue a policy of use of force against Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia. Azerbaijan’s disregard for its obligations culminated in the premeditated large-scale aggression amid the pandemic, where it used all types of heavy weaponry, targeting civilian populations and infrastructures and committing war crimes and atrocities. In the conflict’s aftermath, the situation remained fragile. Since 13 September, Azerbaijan’s military aggression caused 200 civilian deaths, with daily military provocations and ceasefire violations. Armenia attached high importance to international and region organizations’ activities to conduct monitoring and fact‑finding missions to prevent acts of aggression as a means of conflict resolution.

ZHANGELDY SYRYMBET ( Kazakhstan ) said that failure to achieve regional disarmament and security goals could derail efforts to sustain world peace and security. Political and diplomatic solutions were the only effective tools for dealing with intricate interlocking international threats. To expand regional cooperation and achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Kazakhstan proposed an Almaty United Nations Hub in Central Asia and Afghanistan. He called for settling the deep rift on the Korean Peninsula and preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. He supported a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East as those were among the most effective means to prevent proliferation. United Nations Regional Centres provided valuable contributions towards regional and global disarmament, and he welcomed Member States’ financial and political contributions. The United Nations disarmament fellowship trained future young advocates on freeing the world of nuclear weapons and inspired them to become part of the collective multilateral action for disarmament and security.

ROSANIS ROMERO LÓPEZ ( Cuba ) said that regional and subregional initiatives for disarmament and arms control contributed to achieving a safer world. His region had been the first densely populated area of the world to have declared itself a nuclear-weapon-free zone through the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean (Treaty of Tlatelolco). All Latin American and Caribbean countries were party to the NPT and Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT). It was also the region with the largest number of States parties and signatories to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. The United States remained be the greatest threat to the stability and cooperation between countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. Its irresponsible actions also affected security in other parts of the world. Nuclear-weapon-free zones contributed to nuclear disarmament. They strengthened the non-proliferation regime and fostered the maintenance of international peace and security, including on a regional basis.

WAJDI HASSAN M. MOHARRAM ( Saudi Arabia ), associating with the Arab Group, reaffirmed the importance of the non-proliferation regime for the maintenance of international peace and security. Israel’s continued refusal to accede to the NPT challenged the Treaty’s credibility and universality. It also threatened the efforts of the international community to the strengthen the non-proliferation regime. The Treaty was the only guarantee against the misuse of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. Saudi Arabia was also gravely concerned over the continued non-compliance by Iran with its nuclear undertakings, particularly in view of IAEA reports. Saudi Arabia supported all international efforts aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

KONSTANTINOS CHRISTOGLOU ( Greece ), associating with the European Union, actively supported regional disarmament cooperation as an effective step to fulfilling global disarmament. He pointed to the important work of the United Nations Regional Centres for Peace and Disarmament. Conventional arms’ diversion and their illicit trade, particularly in small arms and light weapons, underlined the importance of regional and international prevention and control initiatives. In the face of the Middle East’s challenges, Greece steadily sought to consolidate regional security frameworks, primarily through dialogue and cooperation. Greece’s network of regional tripartite and multilateral cooperation mechanisms saw ever-increasing momentum. Dynamic synergies had been created in various sectors, such as digital technology, cybersecurity, innovation, energy, water, resource management, the environment and more. He looked forward to working with other countries that shared common principles and values. In that vein, Greece supported the draft resolution on strengthening security and cooperation in the Mediterranean region, as well as other texts on regional security.

SULTAN NATHEIR MUSTAFA ALQAISI ( Jordan ), associating with the Arab Group and the Non-Aligned Movement, expressed grave concern at the failure to achieve tangible progress in the field of disarmament and the lack of implementation of the agreed commitments. In order to contribute to efforts that aimed to rid the Middle East from weapons of mass destruction, Jordan supported the Conference on establishing a Middle East zone free of nuclear and other mass destruction weapons. He reiterated Jordan’s call on Israel to join the Conference without any preconditions and urged its accession to the NPT. Israel must place all its nuclear facilities and activities under the IAEA comprehensive safeguards regime, he added.

FLAVIO DAMICO ( Brazil ) said that the Latin American and Caribbean region was at the forefront of implementing the concept of nuclear-weapon-free zones. By accepting “a miniscule decrease” in security levels by doing away with conditionalities, nuclear-weapon States could provide a huge boost to the security of States in the region. In the last 30 years, Brazil alongside Argentina had developed an agency for the accounting and control of nuclear materials. The agency, along with IAEA, ensured the physical monitoring of nuclear activities under the NPT’s article IV based on the principle of “neighbours watching neighbours”. Brazil hoped that that success story would serve as a “source of inspiration” and example of good practices in the field of non-proliferation.

Right of Reply

The representative of the Russian Federation rejected all accusations against his country as unfounded. He recognized South Ossetia and Abkhazia on the basis of the free will of the South Ossetian and Abkhaz peoples. The attack of Saakashvili's regime against South Ossetia in August 2008 and the preparation of a similar action against Abkhazia, the culmination of many years of violent policy of Tbilisi against those small nations, left them no choice but to ensure their security and the right to exist through self-determination as independent States. Of the most serious concern was the alarming information coming from reliable sources that the Kyiv regime was preparing a provocation using an explosive device filled with radioactive substances, the so-called “dirty bomb”. Its purpose was obvious — to accuse the Russian Federation of using weapons of mass destruction. According to information available to Moscow, the Kyiv regime planned to detonate such a bomb by disguising it as an abnormal actuation of a Russian low-yield nuclear weapon that used highly enriched uranium as a charge. Kyiv's recent statements about the need for "preventive nuclear strikes" by NATO countries against the Russian Federation were totally unacceptable. The representative demanded that the Kyiv authorities and their Western handlers stopped taking actions that brought the world to a nuclear catastrophe and threatened the lives of innocent civilians.

The representative of China said that the United States delegate spoke nonsense about China's Taiwan question and China's nuclear policy, making groundless accusations against China. The United Nations General Assembly at its twenty‑sixth session adopted resolution 2758 by an overwhelming majority. It explicitly restored all its rights to the People's Republic of China and recognized the representatives of the Government as the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations. The United States was once again manipulating the Taiwan question, on the General Assembly platform, which would surely be met with rejection and opposition by the international community. The question of Taiwan was purely China's internal affair. China firmly opposed the United States’ manipulation of Taiwan-related issues and its words and actions to provoke confrontation in the region. Taiwan belonged to China. It was up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue. Time and again, the United States made an issue out of China's military development and arms control policies. It clung to a cold war mentality and was obsessed with great Powers competition, attempting to use China as its adversary to serve its global and regional security strategy with regard to China's nuclear policy. The limited nuclear deterrence developed by China aimed solely at deterring countries and acts that attempted to use nuclear weapons against China. That policy was open, above board and transparent. A country that did not threaten China with its nuclear weapons would not be met with the deterrence of China's nuclear capability.

