Transformative Policies Cities Forge Today Can Improve Lives Everywhere Tomorrow, Deputy Secretary-General Says at Opening of Local2030 Coalition Secretariat

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks at the opening of the Local2030 Coalition Secretariat and celebration of the World Cities Day, in Bilbao today:

It’s a pleasure to join you today for the opening of the Local2030 Coalition Secretariat in Bilbao; and the celebration of World Cities Day. I thank the Government of Spain, the Basque government, the Bilbao City Council and BBK for hosting this wonderful event. This is just one sign of your commitment to the transformations necessary to make the 2030 Agenda a reality — both within and outside Spain.

I am very pleased to see so many supporters of the Local2030 Coalition here in Bilbao and online, to celebrate this milestone moment in our collective journey.

In 2021, we sowed the seeds of an initiative that has now blossomed into a strategic network across the United Nations system and beyond. Local2030 is now mobilizing partnerships, catalysing inclusive and innovative approaches, and inspiring action across the Sustainable Development Goals.

On World Cities Day, we recognize the importance of cities for individuals, communities and economies. More than half the world’s people live in urban areas — by 2050, over two thirds will do so. Even people who don’t live in cities are often immersed in urban culture and affected by urban dynamics.

Supporting and reimagining cities and improving urban planning are key to solving many of the world’s most pressing challenges. From inclusive public service delivery that is gender responsive, to health and care systems that work for all, sustainable development must deliver for people in cities.

Many cities are already leading the transition to renewable energy, setting credible net-zero targets and building climate-resilient infrastructure. And cities account for more than 70 per cent of carbon emissions, meaning that they can make a huge contribution to supporting the transition to renewable energy.

As we look forward to the Sustainable Development Goals Summit in 2023, we need to take urgent action to restore and accelerate progress in all countries, including the poorest and most vulnerable.

We all have the power to make a difference. Individually and together, we can all contribute to creating equitable, inclusive pathways for sustainable development.

I congratulate Spain on its exemplary resolve and commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals through its Sustainable Development Strategy 2030. This represents a unique political and social agreement, to ensure post COVID-19 recovery, address a social and ecological transition, and put sustainability and human rights at the centre of policy and action.

I hope the Local2030 Secretariat will be able to draw on your experience in leveraging urban processes and unleashing the power of local action.

Public-private partnerships, innovation and the creative use of new technologies are just some of the approaches we need. The Local2030 Coalition will bring together the combined resources of the United Nations family in enabling the energy, digital, and green and blue transitions needed for sustainable development.

Transformative local action also requires finance for long-term investments in statistical capacities, data analysis, research and development, education and more. Working together, I am confident we will find ways to increase public and private finance and technical support. Together with the United Nations system, I stand ready to work with you to keep momentum high.

One of the key roles of the Local2030 Secretariat is to amplify this important work to other regions and cities. This Secretariat must be a platform to exchange and spur innovation in tackling local challenges around the world. I hope it will become an authoritative voice representing cities in global decision‑making — including at the 2023 Sustainable Development Goals Summit and the Summit of the Future in 2024.

Once again, my thanks to the Government of Spain, the Basque government, the Bilbao City Council and BBK. You have raised the bar for national Governments to demonstrate their support for local action, through your whole-of-government and whole-of-society contribution to the Local2030 Coalition and the Joint Sustainable Development Goals Fund.

Let me end by congratulating all cities working to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, on World Cities Day. I hope the spirit of collaboration of the Local2030 Coalition, its secretariat and local partners will help cities around the world to “act local to go global” — the theme of this year’s World Cities Day.

The actions taken by cities to create a sustainable world will reverberate globally. And the transformative policies cities pioneer today can catalyse change that will save and improve lives and livelihoods everywhere tomorrow.

We count on your ideas, energy and creative force to advance the 2030 Agenda in this decisive United Nations Decade of Action.

Finally, my thanks to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN‑Habitat) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for their role in setting up the Local2030 Coalition.