New Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, Nerys Dockery, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Dockery held several positions in the Saint Kitts and Nevis Labour Party, including General Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, beginning in March 2022, and Public Relations Officer and Director of International Affairs from 2018 to 2020. From 2021 to 2022, he was Financial Adviser, Sagicor Life Inc. for the Eastern Caribbean.

Between 2016 and 2017, he was Senior Support Services Officer and faculty of Continuing Education and Corporate Training for Seneca College in Saint Kitts and Nevis. He also held several positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saint Kitts and Nevis, including Senior Foreign Service Officer from 2014 to 2015 and Foreign Service Officer from 2004 to 2011.

In addition, Mr. Dockery was Special Assistant, Office of the Director General, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) between 2011 and 2013. He is Executive Director and owner of Finesse Consulting Service, established in 2020.

He received a Bachelor of Arts in political science and law and society from York University in Toronto, Canada, in 2003 and a Master of Arts in advanced international studies, Diplomatic Academy of Vienna, Austria, in 2009.