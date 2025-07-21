Amid Shrinking National Budgets, Rising Nationalism, Global Solidarity Key to Achieve 2030 Agenda, Economic and Social Council Hears as High-Level Segment Opens

With just five years remaining to meet the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, progress is uneven — and in many areas, dangerously off track — amid shrinking national budgets, rising nationalism, and trade-disrupting tariffs, speakers warned today at the opening of the high-level segment of the Economic and Social Council.

The segment includes the three-day ministerial meeting of the High-level Political Forum, taking place from Monday, 21 July, through Thursday, 24 July, under the theme of “Advancing sustainable, inclusive, science- and evidence-based solutions for the 2030 Agenda and its SDGs [Sustainable Development Goals] — for leaving no one behind”.

“Now is not the time to abandon our ideals — it is the time to double down on solidarity and our obligations to one another,” said Bob Rae, President of the 54-member Council, recalling that it was just a decade ago that nations came together to adopt the 2030 Agenda.

“Peace cannot be sustained without justice, and security cannot be achieved without dignity,” he stressed. And while shrinking budgets around the world have made the path forward more difficult, Mr. Rae emphasized that progress is still possible. “What many of our Governments are doing will make our work much tougher,” he acknowledged, “but it does not make it impossible.” Multilateralism, he stressed, continues to deliver real, tangible benefits. He urged greater cooperation with civil society, youth, and local governments— “because that is where the goals we set out are implemented.”

Mr. Rae also warned against repeating past mistakes. “The founding generation of the United Nations knew perfectly well the consequences of depression, excessive nationalism, and tariffs that hinder rather than promote trade,” he said. “We must not return to that valley - we must learn the lessons of the past.” He also commended the evolution of voluntary national reviews, calling them “an expression of shared learning”.

Recent Progress on Global Health, Climate, Finance Testament to Power of Unified Conviction,

Focus

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said that the world has “seen just in the last two months what can be achieved when countries come together with conviction and focus” — first in Geneva, where the World Health Assembly adopted the Pandemic Agreement; in Nice at the Third UN Ocean Conference, where Governments committed to expand marine protected areas and tackle plastic pollution and illegal fishing; and again in Sevilla at the Fourth International Financing for Development Conference, where a new vision for global finance was agreed.

“This Forum is about renewing our common promise — to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all,” he went on to say. “We need an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the immediate release of all hostages, and unimpeded humanitarian access as a first step to achieve the two-State solution,” he stressed. The ceasefire between Iran and Israel must hold, a just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on the UN Charter, international law and UN resolutions must be achieved, and the horror in Sudan must end.

Only One Third of Sustainable Development Goals on Track

“The Sustainable Development Goals are not a dream,” he said. “They are a plan to keep our promises — to the most vulnerable people, to each other, and to future generations.” But the world must face a tough reality: Only 35 per cent of SDG targets are on track or making moderate progress. Nearly half are moving too slowly. And 18 per cent are going backwards.

Meanwhile, the global economy is slowing, trade tensions are rising and inequalities are growing, he said. Aid budgets are being decimated while military spending soars. And women and girls are facing systemic barriers — from violence and discrimination. “We must embed long-term thinking into every decision,” he added.

“It is through cooperation and shared commitment that we turn aspiration into action,” observed Philémon Yang (Cameroon), President of the General Assembly at its seventy-ninth session. Science and evidence-based solutions must guide these efforts, which means harnessing data, deploying new technologies and drawing on local knowledge — particularly from those who are marginalized and vulnerable, he added. Voluntary national reviews, he continued, “reinforce our collective commitment to the 2030 Agenda and provide a snapshot of implementation efforts across regions and sectors”.

“They also offer valuable insights into how Member States are translating global commitments into national action,” he noted. Commending those States presenting their reviews, he emphasized: “This is where global ambition meets national action.” The deadlines for the 2030 Agenda are fast approaching — “whether we like it or not”, he emphasized — and, while progress is lacking, the international community has the tools and ambition to deliver. Pointing to the Pact for the Future and the Sevilla Commitment, as well as political momentum from Nice, he urged those present to use this Forum to “recommit to science, to solidarity and to leaving no one behind”.

Youth Demand Systemic Reform, Not Just Inclusion

Carolina Rojas, speaking for the Major Group for Children and Youth, stressed that today’s youth demand not just inclusion, but systemic reform. “We call for moving beyond symbolic engagement towards formal, mandated and properly resourced co-leadership in all relevant UN processes,” she said. “Given the size of the global youth population, it is essential to ensure our positive transition into adulthood and the workforce,” she went on to say.

Noting that she is a migrant living in Panama, she stressed that this requires the full inclusion of migrant youth in national workforce plans. And, to make gender equality a reality, Governments must invest in systems that recognize and redistribute unpaid care work, strengthen public services, enforce labour protections and guarantee comprehensive access to healthcare. She also underscored the need for long-term funding for grassroots and youth-led initiatives, which are “often the first to respond and the last to receive support”.

Government Leaders Outline Progress, Challenges in Implementing 2030 Agenda

In the ensuing discussion, Prime Ministers and Deputy Ministers outlined their country’s progress and successes in implementing the 2030 Agenda while spotlighting challenges and areas in which they could see more advancement. Some also noted that the UN’s 80-year anniversary is an opportunity to assess the Organization’s effectiveness and approach.

“Finland is — for the fifth year — the country furthest ahead in the implementation of the SDGs,” said that country’s Prime Minister, Petteri Orpo, adding: “But I say this with humility, as lots of hard work still remains to be done also in my country.” With only five years left to achieve the SDGs, “I see that multilateralism is not a choice — it is a necessity”, he emphasized.

Robinah Nabbanja, Prime Minister of Uganda, shared that her Government had localized the SDGs in more than 135 districts under its fourth national development plan. “With strong political leadership and coordination, our approach has been anchored in inclusive, evidence-based planning and national ownership,” she said, highlighting its “4 ATMs” approach, namely agro-industrialization; tourism; minerals and petroleum; and science, technology and innovation. “Our flagship strategy is to uplift households from subsistence to the money economy,” she said.

“We envision a future when the economy of our region is anchored in sustainable growth,” added a Vice Minister of the Philippines, speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The region is focusing on promoting rural development, increasing investments in human resource development and scaling up cooperation in disaster risk reduction, she said, reaffirming commitment to multilateralism by “solidifying adherence” to the UN Charter.

80th Anniversary Presents Opportunity to Reassess UN’s Role in World

“Our time to act is now,” said Muhammed Ali Tamim, Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister, speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, who echoed several speakers in saying that the UN marking its eightieth anniversary presents an “opportunity to pause and reassess” its role in the world. The global economic slowdown has severely affected job creation in the Global South, he also added, stressing that “development is a right, not a privilege” of the few. Speaking in his national capacity, he underlined that Iraq’s upcoming census “will be the cornerstone of our development” and noted that the Government has implemented strategies to strengthen the private sector’s role in implementing the 2030 Agenda.

Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan, said that the Government had aligned its national strategies with the SDGs to ensure that “no one is left behind”. This means it is focusing on harnessing the potential of young people, scaling up climate action, and undertaking key macroeconomic reforms, he said, calling for “meaningful debt relief in order to bridge the financing gap”.

Many other speakers focused on specific key issues, stressing the need to make development progress in areas such as climate change, child development, healthcare, economic growth and justice.

Calls for Sustainable Ocean Management

Joyelle Clarke, Minister for Sustainable Development of Saint Kitts and Nevis, speaking on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), said that for these countries the “ocean is a lifeline”. Above all, without meaningful international partners the SDGs will falter, she also warned, adding that the region is “sobered by declining official development assistance (ODA) projections”. Sustainable development is not a zero-sum game, she added.

“What we need are partners who match our urgency with their resources, our innovation with their investment and our determination with their political will,” added the representative of Tuvalu, speaking for Pacific small island developing States. For States like Tuvalu, the ocean defines national identity and economy; however, environmental degradation threatens fisheries and tourism and rising sea levels threaten to engulf lands and livelihoods. “The Ocean Conference made commitments, but we must accelerate their implementation,” she urged.

Turning to children’s rights, Zhecho Stankov, Minister of Energy of Bulgaria, speaking on behalf of on behalf of Group of Friends of Children and the SDGs, said that it is unfortunate that an unprecedented number of children today live in conflict. One billion more live in multidimensional poverty while 300 million children survive on $2.15 a day. Scaling up public financing for children-focused social protections is “not just a moral imperative, it is an investment in the future”, he said.

Focus on Health

On health, Tomáš Taraba, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Environment of Slovakia, expressed support for the preparation of the political declaration on non-communicable diseases and mental health, to be adopted in September. “We recognize the growing burden of noncommunicable diseases,” he said, asserting: “By fostering global cooperation and sharing best practices, we can ensure healthier futures for all.”

Also on health, Febrian Alfianto Ruddyard, Vice Minister for National Development Planning of Indonesia — speaking for the Alliance of Countries on the Fight Against Tuberculosis — noted that over 10.8 million people developed the disease, and 1.25 million lost their life to it, in 2023 alone. Tuberculosis “must no longer be treated as a disease of the past”, he said, calling for the “highest commitment” to scale-up financing in the fight against this disease.

Vulnerability of Least Developed Countries

Shiva Raj Adhikari, Vice President of the National Planning Commission of Nepal, speaking on behalf of least developed countries, pointed out that economic growth in those countries remains well below the SDG target of 7 per cent. “The evidence is clear: statistics and reports consistently highlight the continued vulnerability of the LDCs,” he said.

Guylain Nyembo Mbwizya, Deputy Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, echoing similar points on the economy, also reported that his country has showed signs of “clear” economic recovery for the last three years. This, he said, is a result of strengthened mining, agriculture, telecommunications and infrastructure sectors, as well as a greater mobilization and allocation of resources that has “paved the way to massive public and private investment”.

Regional economic integration is an “additional factor” in achieving the SDGs, pointed out Arzybek Kozhoshev, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the Eurasian Economic Commission, speaking for Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and the Russian Federation. Not only is the Eurasian Economic Union the world’s largest exporter of wheat, frozen fish and flaxseed, but it also has an unemployment level “lower than in many of our partners”.

Justice Key for Development

Speaking on the importance of justice in development, Luis Madera, Vice Minister for Monitoring and Government Coordination of the Ministry of the Presidency of the Dominican Republic, speaking on behalf of the Justice Action Coalition, said that evidence shows that the economic cost of “not investing in justice is far greater than the cost of delivering it”. “Unresolved legal problems drive poverty and inequality,” he said, adding that they also spark unrest, erode trust in institutions and undermine social cohesion.