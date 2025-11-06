70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women

The Commission on the Status of Women holds its seventieth session at UN Headquarters in New York from 9 to 19 March under the priority theme “Ensuring and strengthening access to justice for all women and girls, including by promoting inclusive and equitable legal systems, eliminating discriminatory laws, policies, and practices, and addressing structural barriers”. Worldwide, women hold just 64 per cent of the legal rights enjoyed by men.

“We must unite to deliver on the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Beijing+30 Action Agenda. By fighting discriminatory laws and practices — and defending the progress already achieved — we can ensure the dignity, opportunity and freedom all women deserve,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.