Security Council, 10191st Meeting (AM) Ukraine

At 10 a.m., the Security Council will hear a briefing on Ukraine following two major waves of drone and missile attacks, overnight 1-2 July and 5-6 July, by the Russian Federation on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

The meeting - requested by Ukraine and supported by the Council’s European members: Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia and the UK -will feature briefings by Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo and Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Indrika Ratwatte. It will be held under the “threats to international peace and security” agenda item.

Ukraine and several regional countries are expected to participate under rule 37 of the Council’s provisional rules of procedure, while the European Union is expected to participate under rule 39.