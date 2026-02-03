The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

** Palestinian People

All right, good afternoon. This morning, as you saw, the Secretary-General addressed the opening session of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People. He said that the New York Declaration and its annexes, endorsed by the General Assembly last year, provide a clear and actionable path towards a two-State solution.

But what matters, he added, is a durable change on the ground, and, as we sadly know all too well, the situation is very fragile. Since the October agreement, the Secretary-General said, more than 500 Palestinians have been killed.

He urged all parties to implement the agreement in full, exercise maximum restraint, and comply with international law and UN resolutions. He also called for the facilitation of rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief at scale, including through the Rafah crossing.

Mr. [António] Guterres noted that more than 37,000 Palestinians were displaced in the West Bank in 2025 alone, a year that also saw record-high levels of Israeli settler violence.

He condemned once more in the strongest terms actions taken by the Israeli Government to demolish the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) Sheikh Jarrah compound in occupied East Jerusalem. Public threats by officials of Israel against the staff of UNRWA are utterly abhorrent and must be met with unequivocal repudiation, he said.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation on the ground and on the Rafah Crossing, our colleague Tom Fletcher, our Emergency Relief Coordinator, welcomed the partial reopening of Rafah crossing for people to leave and return to Gaza. He stressed, however, that this is not enough and that Rafah must function as a real humanitarian corridor so we can have a surge in aid deliveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said earlier today that yesterday, when the crossing was open, it facilitated the evacuation of five patients and seven of their companions from Gaza through the Rafah Crossing. WHO added that its role focused on ensuring the safe transfer of patients from Gaza to the Rafah crossing.

Today, more people are expected to move through that crossing.

WHO has been facilitating the movement of patients and their companions, as they did yesterday. The UN Development Programme (UNDP) is also set to provide bus transportation for returnees from the internal checkpoint to Nassar hospital in Khan Younis and that is where, as we told you yesterday, OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs), with several other UN and NGO (non-governmental organization) partners, had set up a reception area, with medical, psychosocial and referral services.

Meanwhile, we and our humanitarian partners continue responding to existing and emerging needs in Gaza.

Our partners leading on food security report that as of end of January, around 25 partners produced and distributed 1.7 million meals every day through more than 180 kitchens — over half a million meals in the north and 1.2 million meals in the south.

Our partners also report that they brought in around 650 metric tons of animal feed during January, and that the distribution is ongoing for both livestock holders and donkey owners that support essential services in Gaza.

On emergency shelter assistance, our partners report that during January, more than 83,500 families received assistance, including tents, mattresses, kitchen utensils and warm clothes. Our partners working in shelter reiterate the urgent need to move beyond emergency items towards more sustainable solutions.

And our partners working in education continue their efforts to increase enrolment capacity through setting up new learning spaces, expanding existing ones, and supporting community-led initiatives. Supplies are arriving gradually, which should help with this effort.

** Lebanon

Moving north to southern Lebanon, and in answer to some of your questions yesterday, when I mentioned the substance that was dropped by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) over areas near the Blue Line, I can tell you that our peacekeeping colleagues confirmed that they supported the Lebanese authorities to collect samples north of the Blue Line, to be tested for toxicity. The Lebanese authorities will test the samples, and UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) remains in contact with the Lebanese authorities as they work to obtain results as quickly as possible.

Separately, this morning peacekeepers on patrol observed two drones hovering above them near Kafr Kela in Sector East. One drone carrying an unidentified object entered a range assessed as an immediate threat.

Peacekeepers took defensive action, after which the drone dropped a stun grenade about 50 metres away before flying south towards Israeli territory. No injuries were reported, and the patrol continued.

UNIFIL informed both the Israeli and Lebanese armies, as it does for all activities in sensitive areas near the Blue Line. The use of armed drones is, of course, unacceptable. We reiterate the obligation of all parties to respect the Blue Line, ensure the safety of peacekeepers and avoid actions that endanger them.

** Sudan

Earlier today in Washington, our Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, participated in an event hosted by the United States. This event focused on mobilizing resources for the humanitarian response and building support for a humanitarian truce in Sudan.

In his remarks, Mr. Fletcher said that the horrific humanitarian crisis in Sudan has endured more than 1,000 days, and that is far too long. Too many days of famine, lives uprooted and destroyed, and women and girls subjected to terrifying sexual violence.

Mr. Fletcher also noted that the Secretary-General has stressed that, as this devastating war approaches its third year, the guns must fall silent and a path to peace must be charted.

He reiterated our support for the work of the Quad — which is made up by the US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — to secure a humanitarian truce, including the demilitarisation of key areas alongside the rapid scale-up of life-saving humanitarian assistance across the country.

Meanwhile on the ground, the continued insecurity in many regions is pushing more people to flee and deepening an already severe humanitarian situation.

In South Kordofan state, an OCHA mission to the locality of Abu Jubaihah last week found that more than 10,000 displaced people are living in camps facing critical gaps in food, healthcare, water and sanitation, shelter, and education services. Most of the newly displaced families fled insecurity and hunger in the state capital, Kadugli, and the city of Dilling.

Others came from West Kordofan and East Darfur states; some travelled via South Sudan, after long and dangerous journeys marked by theft, detention and family separation. They need immediate humanitarian assistance.

Moving to the state of North Darfur, our partners report that more than 1,000 people have arrived in the locality of Tawila in recent days. Families face acute shortages of food, health services and basic household items. We and our partners are giving hot meals through community kitchens, but more support is needed to meet other basic needs. Displacement also continues in the states of East Darfur and Blue Nile.

With humanitarian needs sharply rising and resources stretched, OCHA appeals to donors for funding, so our partners can scale up critical assistance for millions of people across the country. This year’s humanitarian response plan calls for $2.9 billion to reach more than 20 million people.

** South Sudan

And just south, in South Sudan, our humanitarian colleagues tell us the humanitarian situation is deteriorating across the country, driven by renewed violence, civilian displacement and access constraints, particularly in Jonglei, as we’ve been telling you.

Since the end of December, renewed fighting and airstrikes in Jonglei have forced an estimated 280,000 people to flee their homes. Our ability to deliver critical aid remains restricted due to ongoing clashes and insecurity.

Today, UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) warned that more than 450,000 children are at risk of acute malnutrition nationwide as hostilities disrupt health and nutrition services, with six counties in Jonglei close to running out of therapeutic food assistance.

Cholera is spreading in Duk County in Jonglei. Overcrowding in displacement sites and limited access to safe water and sanitation are leading to more cases of cholera.

We and our humanitarian partners are expanding our treatment capacity and preparing vaccination campaigns.

Humanitarian operations remain under serious threat. Facilities and assets, including vehicles, boats and office equipment, have been looted or damaged, and aid workers have faced intimidation, undermining response efforts.

The Government has authorized a one-day access window the hard-to-reach areas in Akobo County, and that should take place on 5 February. The UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) will operate a flight to pre-position supplies. This is the second flight permitted there this week, helping deliver critical health and nutrition assistance.

** Ukraine

From Ukraine, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that several civilians were killed and dozens injured in the past 24 hours in another wave of attacks overnight. The attacks also damaged energy infrastructure across eight regions. Some 2,000 high-rise residential buildings in the regions of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro are currently without heating. Many other regions are also experiencing temporary power outages. That’s what local authorities are telling us.

The Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, noted that repeated strikes on critical civilian infrastructure are disrupting the daily lives of millions of people and creating life-threatening conditions for the most vulnerable, including older people and children.

Aid organizations are providing first aid and psychological support and setting up new warming points where people can get heat as well as hot meals and charge their devices. UN agencies are providing generators and other supplies.

We, along with our humanitarian partners, also continue to support front-line communities despite limited access. Yesterday, OCHA’s Crisis Response Director, Edem Wosornu, joined a convoy that delivered food, medicines, hygiene supplies and solar lamps to the residents of the front-line community of Antonivka in the region of Kherson.

** Senior Personnel Appointment

Just a senior appointment that we shared with you last night, but I’m just reading into the record: The Secretary-General appointed Robert van der Zee of the Netherlands as his Representative for the investment of the assets of something that is very dear to my heart, which is the UN Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF). The older I get, the more important it gets. He succeeds Pedro Antonio Guazo Alonso of Spain, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his service.

The Secretary-General also wishes to extend his appreciation to Toru Shindo, Chief Investment Officer in the Office of Investment Management, whoserved as Acting Representative of the Secretary-General from 16 July to 15 August last year.

Mr. van der Zee has been serving as the Acting Representative of the Secretary-Generaland, previous to that, he served as the Chief Financial Officer at the World Food Programme (WFP). He has about 30 years of experience in this field; we welcome him.

** Police Week

Later this week, you will see a lot of police officers from different countries in the building, because we are hosting the twentieth Chiefs of UN Police Components Conference, which is taking place from 4 to 6 February, bringing together senior UN Police leaders from peacekeeping operations and special political missions around the world.

The participants will engage with senior UN leadership to address evolving security challenges and set priorities for the year ahead. Discussions will focus on the future of UN policing, and the critical role that UN Police play in advancing peacekeeping priorities, from harnessing data and new technologies to strengthening gender-responsive policing and operational pressures, such as liquidity challenges in the field. Some participants will also brief the Security Council on Thursday in the afternoon. If you have any interest to speak to anyone of these police people, please speak to our peacekeeping colleagues.

** Honour Roll

We have a quiz for you today. Two additions to the Honour Roll.

Though more associated with Scotland, bagpipes are also the national instrument of which country? The instrument is known as the Gaida in the local language. [journalist: “Wales?”]

We are happy to take money from anyone, but Wales is not a Member State of the United Nations. It is Bulgaria.

And this is a good one. In July of 1969, Neil Armstrong became the first human to set foot on the moon. During this trip, Armstrong brought a recording of classical music that he played on the moon. In which country was this composer born? Do you want the name of the piece at least? New World Symphony. Who wrote New World Symphony? […]

Antonin Dvořák from the Czech Republic.

So, we thank our friends in Sofia and Prague. So just for the record, Bulgaria paid $2,260,615 and the Czech Republic $11,001,571 and we thank both of them.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Edie?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Since we’re very focused on Sudan, can we get an update on what is actually happening in this effort to get all of the disparate parties to join together to try and get both sides into talks? I know there was this meeting in Egypt, but the results did not give us any clarity on that issue.

Spokesman : No. The clarity is not something that we have, but I will try to get you an update as soon as I can.

Question : And secondly, there was this donors conference in Washington this morning and apparently the press conference was cancelled, in favour of something called a fireside chat. Can we get an update on what actually happened since Under Secretary-General Fletcher was there? [cross-talk]

Spokesman : I mean, Tom was there. I kind of mentioned, I flagged to you at the beginning of the briefing what he said. We’re waiting for an official announcement, but this is really from my understanding about the US providing funds through the United Nations for the humanitarian assistance in Sudan.

Question : And there will be some kind of a release that you will send around?

Spokesman : If I get it, I will not sit on it. That, I promise. Sinan, then Namo.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. I have two questions. First, the US and Iran are expected to meet in Türkiye this Friday to discuss the nuclear programme agreement. I wonder if, I mean, does the UN have any role? I mean, like, Secretary-General has any role? Is he going to monitor the situation or will be any role?

Spokesman : Yeah. I mean, we’ve seen the reports of talks possibly starting later this week. We are very keen for a diplomatic solution to lower the tensions that we’re seeing in the region. And we’ll be monitoring closely, and I’ll leave it at that for now.

Question : Second question, please. There are reports that eight convoys heading to Kobani have been stopped at the Turkish border, according to local resources. Is the UN in contact with the Turkish authorities to ensure… [cross - talk]

Spokesman : I will check on that for you.

Question : Just one follow-up on Kobani. Yesterday, you said there were still shortages of water, communications, medical supplies, food, among other basic services. Any update on that? Why is… there’s an agreement between Damascus and the SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces). Why aren’t they getting their electricity back, the people in Kobani?

Spokesman : Well, listen. We understand the shortages are still going on. I think people are trying to work through all of the needs. From our part, we’re trying to deliver as much as we can, and we hope that, obviously, people benefit from our basic services as quickly as possible.

Question : But do you hear from your people on the ground what causes, you know, the failure to deliver, let’s say, power and other basic services?

Spokesman : I don’t have. No, I do not.

Question : Thank you.

Spokesman : Okay, Stefano?

Question : Thank you, Stephane. It’s a follow-up question was asked you yesterday, but I don’t think, I mean, again, your answer, I’m not sure if I understood.

Spokesman : I don’t know if that’s a “you” problem or a “me” problem.

Question : No. It’s well, you know, it’s very rare that the President of United States give, basically, an interview dedicated to the United Nations. And in that case, he said the political headline: “Call me, and I will fix the problems.” So did the Secretary-General call?

Spokesman : As soon as I have something, as I’ve been saying, on potential contact between the Secretary-General and the President, I will let you know. As far as obligations of Member States to pay up, we know what they are, and they’re very clear. And the cash flow problem of the UN could be solved, if Member States who have an obligation to pay, pay.

Question : Yes. But yesterday you, in answering, you said, oh well, the Secretary-General have constant contact with the Ambassador of United States at the UN. But in this case again, the President of United States says publicly in an interview to the Secretary-General, “Call me and we fix the problem.” Why he didn’t call him yet?

Spokesman : Well, I just don’t think you and I have fixed our problem, because I don’t think I have anything more to say on what you’re asking me. Okay. Yes, Gabriel. And then we’ll go to the screen.

Question : Thanks, Steph. Is the Secretary-General planning to attend the opening ceremonies of the Winter Olympics this week?

Spokesman : I will have an announcement for you on that in the next couple of days.

Question : Okay. And on Rafah, you said that the WHO reported they helped five Palestinians evacuate. That was just via the Rafah Crossing, correct?

Spokesman : That’s correct.

Question : And our reporters in Gaza are saying, citing local health officials and people there, that it was 16. So, I just want to be clear, your numbers from the WHO, you’re not suggesting those are the total. That’s just what the UN helped facilitate.

Spokesman : Right. From what I read, it’s five patients and seven accompanying people, right? So that gives us a total of 12. As we’ve also said before, there are some patients who are getting out through other routes, through bilateral agreements that may not involve the World Health Organization. We don’t have a monopoly on that. Okay. We’ll go to the screen, please. Abu Sufian, please go ahead.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. This is Abu Sufian from Bangladesh. The political crisis inside Myanmar is having a devastating impact on South and South-East Asia. Several Bangladeshis have been also killed in clashes between the armed forces of Arakan state and the country’s central Government forces. Does the UN Secretary-General have any message to save South Asia from this conflict?