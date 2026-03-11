Commission on Status of Women Holds Ministerial Round Table on Achieving Gender Equality and Empowerment of Older Women, Continues General Discussion

The Commission on the Status of Women continues its seventieth session at UN Headquarters in New York under the priority theme “Ensuring and strengthening access to justice for all women and girls, including by promoting inclusive and equitable legal systems, eliminating discriminatory laws, policies, and practices, and addressing structural barriers”.

The morning will feature a ministerial round table on “Achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all older women”. In the afternoon, delegates will continue their general discussion.

The session will run through 19 March.

