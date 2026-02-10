Social Development Commission Approves Several Resolutions Aimed at Ending Poverty, Ensuring No One Is Left Behind, Concluding Annual Session

The Commission for Social Development concluded its sixty-fourth session today, approving several texts without a vote, despite differences among delegates, including about the definition of gender and the absence of certain terms relating to development.

The 46-member body held its current session from 2 to 10 February, bringing together ministers and civil society, United Nations officials and delegates, in a series of conversations about eradicating poverty and building inclusive societies. A subsidiary body of the Economic and Social Council, the Commission annually recommends texts for adoption by that organ.

Coordinated, Inclusive Policies to Advance Social Development and Justice

Among the texts that the Commission approved today was a draft resolution on “Advancing social development and social justice through coordinated, equitable and inclusive policies” (document E/CN.5/2026/L.4). It would have the Economic and Social Council reaffirm commitment to implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development for all “by ensuring that no one would be left behind and reaching the furthest behind first” and urged Member States to place social development priorities at the heart of development frameworks, including by reinforcing synergies between and among social, economic and environmental policies.

By further terms, it would call upon Member States to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls, including by removing barriers that prevent women from accessing, remaining and progressing in the labour market, such as gender stereotypes, and all forms of violence, including gender-based violence. The text also recognizes the important role that families can play in combating social exclusion and highlights the importance of investing in inclusive and responsive family-oriented policies and programmes.

While it was approved without a vote, several speakers spoke afterwards to express reservations and disappointments.

Text Lacks Important Language on Discrimination, Right to Development

Switzerland’s delegate, speaking also for a number of countries (Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Norway and the United Kingdom), expressed regret that the text does not refer to “multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination”. This is not controversial or contested language, she stressed; “the concept simply recognizes that discrimination rarely happens on a single ground but operates along multiple characteristics that intersect and mutually reinforce each other”.

Human beings are not one-dimensional, and neither are the structural barriers they face, she pointed out, and addressing multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination is therefore foundational to social development. It will be essential to re-introduce this concept and previously agreed language concerning it in future sessions, she underscored.

Liberia’s delegate, speaking for the African Group, expressed disappointment that the final text does not take into account items that are crucial for promoting his continent’s economic development. Highlighting the “deletion of the right to development”, he said that despite previous commitments, such as in the Copenhagen Declaration, references to the transfer of technology have been removed from the text. The Rio Declaration on Environment and Development is part of the international architecture to support sustainable development, and “the Group is surprised at its removal from the text” while it is clearly visible in the Doha Declaration, he said.

Focus on Definition of Gender

The observer for the Holy See welcomed the resolution as a positive example of “what can be achieved when contentious issues are set aside, compromises are crafted and the theme is centred”. The text reflects the important role of the family, including as a contributor to social development, the need for social protection schemes and the essential role of international cooperation in strengthening the capacity of developing countries to achieve poverty eradication. His delegation understands the term “gender” as grounded in biological sexual identity, male or female, he added.

Several delegates, including Iran’s, noted that the text refers to gender-related concepts that have non-consensual interpretation among Member States. Iran will implement the text in accordance with its domestic legal framework and cultural and religious values, he said, while welcoming the recognition of the family as the fundamental unit of society.

The Russian Federation’s delegate said her country understands “gender and its derivatives” to refer to the biological notion of gender. The speakers for Mali and Senegal welcomed the reference to family and stressed that the term “gender” refers to biological identity, while Israel’s delegate disassociated from the term “right to development”.

Social Dimensions of New Partnership for Africa’s Development

Also approved without a vote was the draft resolution titled “Social dimensions of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development” (document E/CN.5/2026/L.5). Introducing that text, the representative of Uruguay, speaking for the Group of 77 and China, underlined the need to fulfil the commitments set forth in the Copenhagen Declaration and Programme of Action, and said that this text — “one of the [Commission’s] few annual resolutions” — aligns with the seventh. She added that it has been technically updated to reflect the recent Second World Summit for Social Development.

A wide-ranging text, it would have the Council recognize that the African Union’s Agenda 2063 is both the cornerstone and a driver for development in Africa. To that end, the Council would welcome progress made by African Governments in fulfilling their commitments in that context, as well as in other areas including governance, the empowerment of women and girls and the African Continental Free Trade Area. Through the text, the Council also would stress the need to address remaining challenges, including improving maternal and child health, effectively mobilizing domestic resources and reducing youth unemployment.

Omission of UN Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries ‘Missed Opportunity’

Following the approval, the representative of Türkiye stated that her country supports strengthening the science, technology and innovation capacities of least developed countries with the assistance of the UN Technology Bank for the Least Developed Countries. Noting that 32 out of 44 of those countries are in Africa, she stressed that enhancing the Bank’s efficacy and capacity is critical for sustainable, inclusive African development. “In this regard, we believe that not referring to the UN Technology Bank in this ambitious resolution remains a missed opportunity,” she said.

Priority Theme, Provisional Agenda Set for 2027 Session

Also approved today was a draft decision that decided that the “Priority theme of the sixty-fifth session of the Commission for Social Development” (document E/CN.5/2026/L.3) would be “Strengthening social development through intergenerational approaches for achieving sustainable development and the implementation of the Copenhagen and Doha commitments towards 2030 and beyond”.

Paraguay’s delegate said that his country is implementing development plans in line with its sovereignty and constitutional principles. Any definition of gender will be understood, in line with his country’s domestic legislation, to refer to the gender distinction between a man and a woman.

The Commission also approved — again without a vote — the provisional agenda and documentation for its sixty-fifth session (document E/CN.5/2026/L.1), which will include follow-up to the two World Summits for Social Development as well as the twenty-fourth special session of the General Assembly.

Additionally, it approved the draft report for its sixty-fourth session (document E/CN.5/2026/L.2) and agreed to entrust its finalization to Rapporteur Tursunbubu Chotonova (Kyrgyzstan). Introducing the report, she thanked all facilitators and negotiators for their efforts, constructive engagement and flexibility. She also thanked the Commission’s Bureau and the Secretariat, who “delivered a relevant set of debates and decisions on strengthening solidarity, social inclusion and social cohesion”.

Equity, Inclusion and Coordination: Bridge from Intention to Impact

In her closing remarks, Khrystyna Hayovyshyn (Ukraine), Chair of the current session, said that a clear message had emerged during its discussions: fragmented approaches are no longer sufficient to address the complex and interconnected challenges. “Equity, inclusion and coordination provide the bridge from intention to impact,” she said. Discussions also highlighted the importance of social protection systems, decent work and inclusive labour markets. Many delegations emphasized that social development must be understood across the life course, with particular attention to persons in vulnerable situations, including children and youth, older persons, persons with disabilities, migrants and displaced populations.

Another key insight is that “care is not only a social necessity, but also a critical enabler of participation, dignity and inclusive growth”, she said. Delegations were also clear about the constraints posed by limited fiscal space, debt burdens, as well as external shocks and extraordinary challenges, including armed conflicts. the challenges faced by any single country are a shared responsibility. To civil society, she said: “Your advocacy, expertise and proximity to communities remind us daily that social development is not abstract, but lived.”

Bureau Elected for 2027 Session

The Commission then concluded its sixty-fourth session and opened its sixty-fifth to elect its new office-bearers, in accordance with the principle of equitable geographical rotation among the five regional groups. Stefano Guerra (Portugal) was elected as Chair, while Abbas Tajik (Iran) and Shahriyar Hajiyev (Azerbaijan) were elected as Vice-Chairs. The Commission postponed the elections of the remaining members of the Bureau — from the Group of African States and the Group of Latin America and Caribbean States — to a later date.

The newly elected Chair, Mr. Guerra, addressed the Commission, highlighting his country’s participation in its work. The Commission provides “a central multilateral platform” to advance inclusive social policies, he said, adding that this directly aligns with Portugal’s national priorities. The global dialogue on poverty eradication, social inclusion, ageing, disability, decent work and the reduction of inequalities are all “highly relevant to our societies”, he said.

