Activities of Secretary-General in Italy, 5-7 February

On the evening of Thursday, 5 February, the Secretary-General and his spouse arrived in Milan, Italy, to attend the Opening Ceremony of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

On Friday, 6 February, the Secretary-General met with Kirsty Coventry, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). In discussions, the Secretary-General congratulated the President for the organization of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympic Games, together with the host country, Italy. He acknowledged the President’s commitment to ensuring that the Olympic and Paralympic Games promote peace, unity and inclusion. They also discussed IOC initiatives on sustainability and gender equality.

Later in the day, the Secretary-General attended a formal reception hosted by Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy.

Later that evening, the Secretary-General attended the opening ceremonies of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

On Saturday morning, 7 February, the Secretary-General departed Milan.