Private Sector Key to Advancing Sustainable Development, Secretary-General Says in Message for World Entrepreneurs Investment Forum

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the sixth World Entrepreneurs Investment Forum, in Manama, Bahrain, today:

I send greetings to the sixth World Entrepreneurs Investment Forum and congratulate Bahrain for hosting this timely gathering.

This year’s Forum highlights an important truth: the private sector has a critical role to play in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

As an engine of entrepreneurship, investment and jobs that can power inclusive and sustainable economic growth in communities worldwide.

As a source of ideas, technologies and innovations that can accelerate climate action, including the transition to renewable energy, and build resilient communities.

And as committed partners in upholding human rights and labour standards, while creating opportunities for women, young people, people with disabilities and marginalized communities.

Your gathering in Manama provides a vital opening for businesses — especially the micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises that generate roughly two thirds of the world’s employment and half of its gross domestic product (GDP) — to expand their networks; forge partnerships; tap into new sources of finance, expertise and technologies; and climb global supply chains.

The United Nations is proud to be part of this crucial effort, through the United Nations Industrial Development Organization’s (UNIDO) Enterprise Development and Investment Promotion Programme in Bahrain, now marking its twenty-fifth year.

Together, we can ensure that businesses drive quality jobs, prosperity and resilience around the world, and achieve progress for people and planet alike.