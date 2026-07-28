75 Years on, as Conflicts, Persecution Persist Worldwide, Secretary-General Urges Renewing Commitment to 1951 Refugee Convention, Choosing Humanity over Fear

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

Seventy-five years ago, in the aftermath of the Second World War, States made a solemn promise: that no one fleeing persecution would be returned to a place where their life or freedom would be threatened on account of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion. Through the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees, States gave that promise the force of law. It has since saved millions of lives and stands among the clearest expressions of our common humanity.

Today, that promise is under strain. Conflicts are multiplying, persecution persists and growing numbers are forced to flee. Meanwhile, the right to seek asylum is too often questioned, restricted or denied. The Refugee Convention is not a relic of another era. It remains as necessary today as when it was adopted. It is not an obstacle to be circumvented, but a foundation to be upheld — through access to protection, fair and humane asylum procedures, and full respect for the principle of non-refoulement, all without discrimination.

It also means rejecting policies that externalize protection responsibilities, or penalize people for seeking safety, or make protection conditional on nationality, religion, ethnicity or route of arrival.

It requires genuine international cooperation and responsibility-sharing, including supporting the countries and communities — many with limited resources — that host the largest numbers of refugees.

The Refugee Convention was born from humanity’s failure to protect people in their hour of greatest need. As we celebrate this seventy-fifth anniversary, we must not risk repeating that failure. I call on every Member State to renew its commitment to the letter and spirit of the Convention and to choose solidarity over indifference, and humanity over fear.