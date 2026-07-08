Secretary-General Honours 2026 UN Population Award Laureates, Stressing Need to Put Human Rights, Dignity, Well-Being at Heart of Development Efforts

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message, as delivered by the Executive Director of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Diene Keita, to the 2026 UN Population Award, in New York today:

Demographic shifts are reshaping our world – as populations age, birth rates fall, people migrate and cities grow. These trends require a collective response, particularly as they impact progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and implementing the Pact for the Future.

To attain true demographic resilience, we must put the rights, dignity and well-being of all people at the heart of our development efforts. This is not just a matter of policy, but also a moral imperative. It means investing in measures to end preventable maternal deaths, securing universal access to sexual and reproductive health, prioritizing essential and quality services for all, and empowering every person — including those living with disabilities — to realize their full potential.

I extend my sincere thanks to Diene Keita, Executive Director of UNFPA, and to the Awards Committee chaired by His Excellency Walton Alfonso Webson. I am grateful for your leadership.

Today, we honour the 2026 laureates: Professor Serigne Magueye Gueye, whose clinical excellence and humanitarian dedication have transformed medical care across Africa, and Fondation Bonne Action Umugiraneza, which has championed maternal health while building local capacity.

Let us take inspiration from their accomplishments. Together, we can safeguard the dignity and health of every individual — while building peaceful and sustainable societies for current and future generations.