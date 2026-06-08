Secretary-General ‘Deeply Alarmed’ by Renewed Escalation in Middle East

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by the renewed escalation in the Middle East. He calls on all concerned parties to immediately stop attacks, exercise maximum restraint, and refrain from any action that could further inflame an already volatile situation.

The Secretary-General urges all parties to fully abide by the ceasefires in Lebanon, Iran and Gaza, and to avoid any steps that could undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The Secretary-General is also deeply concerned by the decision by Israel to close crossings into Gaza. He reiterates his call for the immediate reopening of all crossings to ensure the rapid, safe and unhindered passage of humanitarian assistance at scale throughout Gaza.

The Secretary-General underscores that the exercise of navigational rights and freedoms, in accordance with international law, must be respected. He further calls on all parties to uphold their obligations under international law and to take all feasible precautions to protect civilians.

The Secretary-General reiterates that there is no military solution to the conflicts in the Middle East. The only way forward is through dialogue and negotiations. He therefore urges all concerned parties to work towards diplomatic solutions that advance regional and international peace and security.